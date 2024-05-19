British tourist stabbed in gang assault on Bangla Road, Patong

Picture courtesy of Patong Police

Patong police are currently pursuing a group of men responsible for a gang assault on Bangla Road that left a British tourist injured early yesterday morning. The incident took place near a 7-Eleven close to Soi Sea Dragon at 4.40am.

Charlie Faulkner, a British tourist, was found with a stab wound on his lower left side when officers arrived at the scene. Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation administered first aid and subsequently transported him to Patong Hospital for further treatment.

Witnesses reported to the police that Faulkner had been involved in an argument with a group of Thai men before being stabbed. After the assault, the group fled the scene, leaving Faulkner to seek help inside the 7-Eleven store.

Patong police have assigned an investigative team to review CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the assault. The police aim to track down the culprits and press charges against them.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanan Mekchai of the Patong Police revealed his officers are looking for the assailants.

“We are diligently working to analyse CCTV footage and gather all necessary evidence to bring those responsible to justice.”

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist in the resolution of the case, reported The Phuket News.

In related news, police arrested six Thai men for beating and stabbing two foreign men during the Songkran festival in the Isaan province of Roi Et on April 15.

Officers from Mueang Roi Et Police Station investigated the water fight event on Thewa Phiban Road at about 10.30pm on April 15 after receiving reports of a physical altercation. Two injured foreigners were rushed to the hospital by the rescue team before the police arrived while the attackers had already fled the scene.

Police reported that a 33 year old foreign man named Phi was a chef at a hotel in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen while the other foreigner was a 30 year old man named Shi who worked as a university professor.