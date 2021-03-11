Phuket aims for mass Covid-19 immunisation by October | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket aims for mass Covid-19 immunisation by October
The Phuket government is pushing for more Covid-19 vaccines with the hopes to hit mass immunisation by October. So far, just under 2,000 people on the island province have been injected with China’s Sinovac vaccine. The local officials say they will file a request to get enough doses to vaccinate roughly 78% of the population by October.
With the Phuket economy’s drastic downfall due to the lack of international tourists, the local vaccine campaign will cover not only vulnerable groups, but workers in the tourism industry. The director of Vichira Phuket Hospital Chalermpong Sukontapon says local officials will file a request for the AstraZeneca vaccine to a government subcommittee focused on vaccine management.
“The vaccination injections will be given to about 77.6% of people living in Phuket, so we can open to welcome foreign tourists in October.”
The island province has already received 4,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine to cover 2,000 people. Most of those people have now been vaccinated. Next month, Phuket will receive 16,000 doses and then another 48,000 doses in May.
Phuket has a population of around 600,000 people including 81,000 foreigners and migrant workers.
“I want to tell our Phuket brothers and sisters that the vaccines that we have asked for – both Sinovac and AstraZeneca – are safe. I want everyone on Phuket to be vaccinated.”
SOURCE: Phuket News
Indonesia
Indonesia designates 3 areas of Bali as Covid-19 ‘green zones’ to welcome foreign tourists
In a move that Thai officials may watch with some interest, the governor of Bali, Indonesia, has designated 3 areas of the province as Covid-19 “green zones” to welcome international tourists. The popular tourist destinations of Ubud, Sanur, and Nusa Dua, have all been labelled “green zones” as Indonesia takes tentative steps towards re-opening its borders.
Bali governor, Wayan Koster, says the creation of the 3 zones is part of a wider “Covid-19 safe travel” strategy and the initiative was done with the co-operation and approval of Indonesia’s Health Minister and the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister. The green zones are part of what officials describe as a Covid-free corridor, where all residents and people who conduct business within Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua, will be vaccinated against Covid-19.
According to a Coconuts report, 50,000 Ubud residents will be vaccinated against the virus, along with 60,000 in Nusa Dua and 27,000 in Sanur. The vaccination drive will cover all residents in officially-selected villages and sub-districts.
However, Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Australia’s Griffith University, warns that Bali should set a target of at least 2 weeks with no new deaths from the virus, as well as a number of other conditions, before the province re-opens for tourism.
Since the start of the pandemic, Indonesia has recorded 1,398,578 infections and 37,932 deaths. The country began its vaccine rollout in January, with President Joko Widodo receiving the first dose.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Reduced quarantine approved for some foreign arrivals
The Thai government has agreed to reduce mandatory quarantine for certain categories of arrivals from overseas. The national committee on communicable diseases, which falls under the umbrella of the Public Health Ministry, has approved the measure based on the fact that a global vaccination drive is leading to a gradual reduction in case numbers.
According to a Nation Thailand report, the following categories of international arrivals are included in the reduced quarantine, which varies from 7 to 10 days:
- Foreigners with a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate that is no more than 3 months old and no less than 14 days old, in possession of a negative Covid test result: 7 days’ quarantine
- Repatriating Thai nationals who have a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate no more than 3 months old and no less than 14 days old but who do not have a negative Covid test result: 7 days’ quarantine
- Foreigners who have a negative Covid test result but no vaccination certificate: 10 days’ quarantine
Reduced quarantine will not apply to travellers from any part of Africa, due to the highly contagious nature of the South African variant that has recently emerged. All arrivals from Africa will still be required to undergo 14 days’ quarantine.
The reduction in quarantine is one of a number of measures being looked at to review the country’s decimated tourism sector. Officials are also planning to introduce ”area quarantine” in major tourist destinations from next month.
Under the proposal, foreign tourists will only have to remain in their hotel room for the first 3 days of their 14-day quarantine. They will be tested for Covid-19 during the first 3 days and if negative, allowed to leave their room and roam freely around the resort for the remainder of their stay. However, they will not be permitted to leave the resort until they have completed the full 14 day quarantine period.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand government hopes to reopen by October
Thailand is hoping to open its doors to the world by October this year, according to an assistant spokesperson at the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. But there are still several hoops to jump through, with the spokesperson treading carefully with her words.
Apisamai Srirangsan made the announcement but said the revelation was just a goal and “not a set decision or promise.” She says the shift to reopening would hopefully start in April, seeing reduced quarantine times and more “freedom of quarantine.” The pending changes would be part of the Phase 2 rollouts, with Phase 3 being marked by completely reopening the country.
Apisamai says such a decision would be announced well in advance, taking the tourist industry into consideration as they would need time to prepare. Despite the quarantine possibly being eradicated, she says is isn’t clear if the reopening would only be for those vaccinated tourists.
She went on to say that the reopening was also dependent upon other countries’ Covid situations, as well as the vaccine situation and the status of safety measures by airlines. A reopening could also exclude certain countries if they still have a high rate of Covid infections. Earlier this week, the CCSA noted that Africa would not be included in the reduced quarantine program as the continent has seen multiple variants of the virus pop up.
Apisamai says even if the country isn’t fully reopened by October, it could still see a wider opening, just in time for Thailand’s high season. The decision will be mulled over during several meetings next Monday, March 15 with the CCSA. Next Tuesday and Friday, meetings will also be held with the Thai Cabinet.
Recently, the CCSA has indicated that Thailand has successfully controlled the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, as daily new infections have dropped to the double-digits.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
