Phuket
Phase 3 funds for Phuket’s underground cable project requested
300 million baht has been requested for a new underground cable project ‘Phase 3’ along Thepkrasattri Road from the Rajabaht Intersection to Saphan Hin which is part of the longer-term project to convert Phuket Town into a ‘living museum’.
The Phuket Provincial Public Works Town and Country Planning are requesting the funding for the next phase to move unsightly overhead cabling underground around Phuket Town.
The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “When cables on every road in the Old Phuket Town are all underground, covering around 210 rais of land, this will be one of the country’s most beautiful towns.”
“The town will be a ‘living museum’. More tourists will come to visit – we hope the area will attract at least 2,000 tourists per day. Tourists can learn about Phuket’s history with real experiences by walking around and enjoying the area.”
Pase 1 is already complete, Phase 2 is underway with planned completion in March 2019.
Business
Phuket now has a world class shopping hub
The population of Thailand is around 70 million people. I think most of them were at the opening night of the new Central Floresta yesterday.
As far as openings go this must have put a smile on the Central owners and management involved in bringing this new shopping experience to fruition - it was a triumph in every respect.
If you were driving past over the weekend you must have thought, as I did, that there was no way the new shining light of the Central Pattana Group was possibly going to be ready. Little did we know that the hard work was all happening behind the facade and once the scaffolding came down on Sunday, voila, there it was.
Phuket now has a (sorry, I'm going to use the hackneyed phrase) world class shopping precinct in the heart of the island. A 'central' retail district to rival anything else in Thailand, outside Bangkok. Surely the intersection will now continue to attract more inves...
Phuket
Minivan driver seriously injured in Patong hill accident – VIDEO
Patong Police were notified of the incident at 4.45am alerting them to the crash on Phra Baramee Road near the Patong City sign.
Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find a minivan that had careered through guardrails on the side of the road. An unconscious driver was found stuck inside the van. Rescue workers freed him from the minivan before rushing him to Patong Hospital.
One of rescue workers says that the minivan was heading up the hill from Patong to Kathu.
"When the driver was near the Patong City sign it appears he might have fallen asleep at the wheel. The minivan collided with the guardrail, bursting through and ending up crashing into trees. It's lucky that the minivan hit the tree otherwise the van would have fallen 15 metres down the hill.
Phuket
Phuket underwear thief caught on CCTV – VIDEO
CCTV footage shows a man stealing underwear from washing machines.
A facebook username ‘Jassika Brownie’ yesterday (September 9) posted a video clip with a message reading ‘be careful when you take your clothes to wash in a coin washing machine. All women's underwear has disappeared. This happened in Laem Hin.’
CCTV footage shows that a middle age man on a motorbike stopped at the coin washing machine shop in Koh Kaew. He opened the washing machines and took underwear from out of the machine. The man put underwear in the motorbike's basket before heading off on his motorbike.
The video clip clearly shows the man's face.
(In Australia this act of theft is called 'snow dropping')
