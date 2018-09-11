Phase 3 funds for Phuket’s underground cable project requested

300 million baht has been requested for a new underground cable project ‘Phase 3’ along Thepkrasattri Road from the Rajabaht Intersection to Saphan Hin which is part of the longer-term project to convert Phuket Town into a ‘living museum’.

The Phuket Provincial Public Works Town and Country Planning are requesting the funding for the next phase to move unsightly overhead cabling underground around Phuket Town.

The Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansuppana says, “When cables on every road in the Old Phuket Town are all underground, covering around 210 rais of land, this will be one of the country’s most beautiful towns.”

“The town will be a ‘living museum’. More tourists will come to visit – we hope the area will attract at least 2,000 tourists per day. Tourists can learn about Phuket’s history with real experiences by walking around and enjoying the area.”

Pase 1 is already complete, Phase 2 is underway with planned completion in March 2019.