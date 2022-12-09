Patong
Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
Officials aren’t liking floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach. On Wednesday night, officials were alerted that vendors were welling these items on the beach, according to Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawangkul.
A team led by Siwat then inspected the beach to crack down on people selling and using the items. The team then found stashes of lanterns and fireworks near trees. Siwat told The Phuket Express…
“We went to Patong Beach last night where we found floating lanterns and fireworks hidden in trees at four points on the beach. Those items were seized but we didn’t find their owners. However, we are searching for them.”
Siwat went on to say that he would like to “publicly admonish” the culprits. He noted that floating lanterns and fireworks are prohibited at the beach, and offenders will be fined up to 60,000 baht, imprisoned for three years, or both.
Recently, Thai authorities have been angry about people flying lanterns in places where they’re not supposed to. Last month, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said that flying a lantern near an airport in Thailand is a very serious criminal offence carrying the harshest penalties, even the death penalty.
The spokesperson gave the stern warning at a press conference while thousands of people prepare to float paper lanterns into the sky to celebrate both Loy Krathong and Yi Peng festivals this evening.
Meanwhile, illegal fireworks in Thailand have injured people. During a Loy Krathong festival in the northeast Nakhon Phanom province last month, 12 people were injured by illegal fireworks.
The fireworks were prepared to light up at the end of the opening ceremony. However, the fireworks did not fly up to the sky due to some technical problems and scattered into the crowd injuring 12 residents and government officers standing nearby.
Time will tell if Thai authorities will ever manage to stop illegal lanterns and fireworks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
Officials say no to floating lanterns and fireworks on Patong Beach
Teen protestor claims police harassment
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand’s Full Moon Party attracts 12,000 tourists
License to own unicorn issued by LA animal care authority
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
In northeast Thailand, a pretty camping site is being offered for free
Flash flood warning issued for 9 provinces in southern Thailand
No link between phishing and Shopee transfer scam
From soapy king to supersleuth, Chuwit’s rehabilitation
Polish overstayer wanted by Interpol arrested in Koh Samui, Thailand
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
‘Pattaya Coffee on the Beach’ festival coming up tomorrow
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Dengue fever in Thailand: How the zebra-striped mosquito wreaks havoc on residents
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
Stop giving monkeys cigarettes, beg locals in Lop Buri, Thailand
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis5 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Hot News4 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Crime3 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Politics4 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand