Anti-government activists moved to Bangkok’s Thon Buri prison | The Thaiger

Protests
Anti-government activists moved to Bangkok’s Thon Buri prison
Officials say 3 protest leaders have been transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to Thon Buri Prison, in the Bang Bon district of the capital, to avoid overcrowding. Panupong Jadnok (“Mike”), Piyarat Chongthep (“Toto’’) and Jatupat Boonpattararaksa (“Pai Dao Din’’) underwent processing and health checks in the reception area of Thon Buri prison before entering 14-day quarantine. The Bangkok Post reports the 3 protest leaders are being held in separate rooms, although each room also houses other detainees.
The 3 face serious charges as a result of their participation in anti-government rallies and have been denied bail. Panupong and Jatupat have been charged with violating section 112 of the Criminal Code (also known as the lèse majesté law, which prohibits criticising, insulting, or otherwise defaming the monarchy). Piyarat has been charged with violating the emergency decree.
Ayut Sinthoppan from the Corrections Department says prison officials from Bangkok Remand Prison will arrive to escort the 3 activists to court for the duration of their trial. He adds that the prison has 24-hour security and the 3 are not currently allowed any visitors as they are carrying out 14-day quarantine.
Meanwhile, fellow protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung’’, is being held at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution and is also in 14-day quarantine. The prison director, Soraya Rit-aram, says only her lawyers have permission to visit her.
The Bangkok Post reports that yesterday, the Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, referred to plans to expand the prison to house political prisoners, so as to alleviate overcrowding when family members or fellow activists visit. However, he added that the proposal would need to be investigated further.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
Here is an animal café in Bangkok that animal lovers, dogs and cats and a whole lot more, don’t want to miss. There are all the usual naughty and playful animals, our fluffy loyal domestic dog and cat companions, but there’s also raccoons, a Fennec fox, Arctic fox, meerkats, an Australian wallaby, squirrels, dogs, cats, and more. The Little Zoo Café also serves snacks and beverages after playing with the animals.
There’s Hot Strawberry Milk, Hot Lattes, Blue Lemon tea, Peppermint Cocoa, Chocolate Croissant, Spinach Cream Sauce Croissant, Ham and Cheese Croissant, Waffle, and Brownie (that’s the names of the drinks and food, not the animals!).
Pangrum introduces us to her new furry friends. The Little Zoo Café is close to the On Nut BTS in Bangkok, Thailand.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Pro-democracy activist hit with 6 million baht fine for removal of plants at rally site
Protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, aka “Rung”, has been hit with a fine of nearly 6 million baht, after removing plants at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. Panusaya and 5 other activists have been charged with removing plants placed as decoration around the monument, during a political rally on February 13.
She says Samran Rat police station has ordered her to pay 5.9 million baht as a result of the action. She has also been charged with violation of the emergency decree and various disease control measures. In addition, she faces the serious charge of lèse majesté, following her role in a September 19 rally at the public square of Sanam Luang in Bangkok.
The Democracy Monument rally on February 13 was organised by the People’s Movement, calling for the release of 4 fellow activists. According to a Bangkok Post report, the plants were removed to make way for the rally. Another prominent pro-democracy activist, Panupong Jadnok, aka “Mike Rayong” accuses officials of deliberately planting the trees to create an obstruction. The rally ended in skirmishes with police at the Supreme Court, near Sanam Luang. Protesters were attempting to reach the Bangkok Pillar Shrine, but had their passage blocked by police.
Meanwhile, over the weekend, the government banned mass gatherings, including political protests, ostensibly due to Covid-19 fears. The law has been published in the Royal Gazette, coming into effect on Saturday. However, activists from the People Go network defied the law over the weekend, gathering in protest at the Democracy Monument and calling for the release of the 4 activists held on lèse majesté charges.
Various groups, including Amnesty International and the UN Human Rights Committee, have criticised the government’s use of the country’s lèse majesté law, with Amnesty International describing it as an attempt to silence dissent.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Thailand’s pro-democracy activists ignore emergency decree warnings over weekend
Ignoring a police warning not to violate the emergency decree, pro-democracy activists gathered in their hundreds at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument yesterday. Although the anti-government protests have kicked off again after a 2 month hiatus, the numbers are well down on last years crowds, now measuring more in the hundreds than the thousands.
The Bangkok Post reports that members of the People Go network came together to call for 4 fellow activists to be released from Bangkok Remand Prison. The 4… Anon Nampa, Parit Chiwarak (aka. Penguin), Somyos Prueksakasemsuk, and Patiwat Saraiyaem… are being held on charges of violating section 112 of the Criminal Code (more commonly known as lèse majesté – criticising members of the Thai royal family). All 4 have been denied bail.
Officers from Samran Rat and Songkhram police stations issued statements to say the rally was in violation of the emergency decree. On Saturday, the government used the all-encompassing Covid-19 umbrella to issue a ban on political rallies across 6 provinces, including Bangkok.
Activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, aka, Pai Dao Din, ignored a police order for the rally to disperse and proceeded with setting up a stage at the Democracy Monument. He also gave assurances that the gathering would remain peaceful.
“We are not fighting the police deployed in front of us. We are fighting against dictatorship.”
Activists had walked 250 kilometres, from the north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima (also known as Korat), reaching Bangkok’s Kasetsart University on Saturday. Yesterday, they ended their mammoth trek with a walk to the Democracy Monument.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Anti-government activists moved to Bangkok’s Thon Buri prison
Chiang Mai’s air pollution sends over 30,000 to hospital, ranked worst in world today
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha sprays hand sanitiser at reporters – VIDEO
Thai tiger park faces permanent closure amid wildlife smuggling allegations
Extra doses of Covid vaccine lined up for tourist provinces
An exotic animal café in Bangkok – Foxes, racoons, kangaroos and more! | VIDEO
Thailand to reduce quarantine to 7 days, meeting to confirm next Monday | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | ASQ quarantine update, lights out on Koh Samui | March 9
Koh Samui lights back up, underwater electricity cable repaired
Officials mull over new guidelines for this year’s Songkran water festival
Vietjet CEO, dreams to transform the world
Woman’s charred remains found near northern Thailand rubber plantation
Second batch of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Thailand on March 25
Travellers undergoing yacht quarantine to wear wristbands to track location and monitor health
Thailand government promotes cannabis as a cash crop at Buriram festival
Pattaya police raid nightclub suspected of presenting pornographic shows
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
When can we travel again? World Covid Travel Update | VIDEO
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
Bangkok Military Court issues arrest warrant for medic accused of injecting troops with fake Covid-19 vaccine
Thai anti-government group to reach outskirts of Bangkok after 250 kilometre walk
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
Deceased Phuket expat’s body stuck in hospital due to passport mix-up
UPDATE: Thai singer “Ammy” arrested for allegedly setting fire to royal portrait
“Sawadee Thailand” travel insurance covers Covid-19 medical expenses
Muay Thai added to European Games 2023
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
WildAid launches ad campaign in Thailand to raise awareness about illegal wildlife trade
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
Thailand News Today | Dodgy vaccine doctor nabbed,Pattaya club raided for ‘explicit’ shows | March 3
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Opinion3 days ago
Americans tend to misuse the Buddha image, but a Florida nightclub takes it too far – OPINION
- Food Scene3 days ago
Bring on the heat… here’s our list of the spiciest Thai food
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
OPINION – Vaccinating against Covid-19, why wouldn’t you?
- Thailand3 days ago
Why Thai locals make homes for the spirits
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Quarantine for vaccinated travellers to Thailand reduced to 7 days
- Thailand4 days ago
Updates on international travel to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Economic think-tank says the future of tourism in Thailand hangs on vaccination
- Business1 day ago
Slow return of foreign tourism makes more redundancies inevitable – Airlines Association of Thailand