More than 6,000 cyclists expected in Phuket’s Bike Un Ai Rak event today | The Thaiger

“All roads along the route will be closed from 2pm to 5pm today.”

More than 5,500 Phuketians registered to participate in the Bike Un Ai Rak national cycling event on today.

According to organisers, people can still register at the event today, but there will not be official T-shirts for them to wear (as you needed to register earlier to receive an event T-shirt). If cyclists want to enter today’s even, but haven’t registered before, they are asked to wear yellow or light blue to mark the occasion.

A Bike Un Ai Rak dress rehearsal was held last Sunday giving organizers and police valuable ideas to control crowds, traffic and safety today. More than 1,000 people joined last Sunday’s. More than 500 police officers and volunteers are involved in handling security and organising traffic and cyclists.

The route in Phuket is 27 kilometres long, starting on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town, travelling south along Chao Fa East Rd, turning right onto Luang Por Chuan Rd, past Wat Chalong, turning right onto Chao Fa West Rd, then right onto Wirat Hongyok Rd, continuing onto Bangkok Rd, turning right onto Thalang Rd and right again onto Phuket Rd, continuing to Saphan Hin and then turning around to finish at Phuket Provincial Hall. (Route below)

Motorists are being asked not to pass cyclists at any time and watch out for instructions from police and volunteers.

The main event, being held in Bangkok today, is being led by HM The King Maha Vajiralongkorn.





