More than 6,000 cyclists expected in Phuket’s Bike Un Ai Rak event today | The Thaiger

Phuket
More than 6,000 cyclists expected in Phuket’s Bike Un Ai Rak event today
“All roads along the route will be closed from 2pm to 5pm today.”
More than 5,500 Phuketians registered to participate in the Bike Un Ai Rak national cycling event on today.
According to organisers, people can still register at the event today, but there will not be official T-shirts for them to wear (as you needed to register earlier to receive an event T-shirt). If cyclists want to enter today’s even, but haven’t registered before, they are asked to wear yellow or light blue to mark the occasion.
A Bike Un Ai Rak dress rehearsal was held last Sunday giving organizers and police valuable ideas to control crowds, traffic and safety today. More than 1,000 people joined last Sunday’s. More than 500 police officers and volunteers are involved in handling security and organising traffic and cyclists.
The route in Phuket is 27 kilometres long, starting on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town, travelling south along Chao Fa East Rd, turning right onto Luang Por Chuan Rd, past Wat Chalong, turning right onto Chao Fa West Rd, then right onto Wirat Hongyok Rd, continuing onto Bangkok Rd, turning right onto Thalang Rd and right again onto Phuket Rd, continuing to Saphan Hin and then turning around to finish at Phuket Provincial Hall. (Route below)
Motorists are being asked not to pass cyclists at any time and watch out for instructions from police and volunteers.
The main event, being held in Bangkok today, is being led by HM The King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Phang Nga
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.
In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.
Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.
Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.
Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.
Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.
As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.
Phuket
No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones – VIDEO
PHOTO: Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew in 420 Class
Day 5 – Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Conditions were more suitable for water-skiing than sailing on the Andaman Sea off the south-western tip of Phuket on Friday with the lack of wind leaving the large fleet of keelboats and multihulls unable to race.
After being almost becalmed for three hours with little or no wind on a glassy sea, officials sent the keelboats and multihulls back to shore and cancelled the day’s racing in the 11 classes of boats. However, the 107 young sailors contesting the International Dingy Classes were able to race close to shore off Kata Beach in Phuket in slightly better conditions than the bigger boats experienced further out to sea.
Races are being held in the Optimist Boys and Girls, Laser 4.7, Laser Radial, Laser Standard and 420 classes.
Once again, young Thai champion Panwa Boonak left the field in his wake and leads the overall standings in the Boys Optimist Class. Panwa, who won the 2018 Optimist Asian & Oceanian Championship at the Ngwe Saung Yacht Club & Resort in Myanmar, is way out in front after winning all 10 races held so far in the class.
In second place is promising young sailor M.L. Weka Bhanubandh, a future star in the making, and he is followed by Patihan Vorrasart in third place.
In the Girls Optimist Class, Chalisa Krittanai leads Thofun Boonak and Suchanaree Detthosapol.
In the Laser Standard Class, Chusitt Punjamala had the overall lead after a total of 11 races, with Arthit Mikhail Romanyk second and Chairat Dangdeemark third.
Janisara Sasha Romanyk has the lead in the Laser Radial Class, with Sophia Gail Montgomery second and Voravong Rachrattanaruk third.
Pitchakon Ungpakornkaew was the overall leader in the Laser 4.7 Class and he was followed by Patcharee Sringam in second place, with Nuttapong Yoang-Ngam bringing up third place.
In the 420 Class, which is a team event, Chanokchon Wangsuk and Piyaporn Khemkaew maintained their lead after 11 races. In second place was Intira Parnpiboon and Paliga Poonpat, while Jedtavee Yongyuennam and Chakkaphat Wirriyakitti finished third overall.
The final day’s racing in the 32nd Phuket King’s Cup Regatta will be held on Saturday. H.E. Air Chief Marshal Chalit Pukbhasuk, the Personal Representative of His Majesty the King of Thailand, will preside over the Royal Award Ceremony which will be followed by the closing ceremony and prize-giving.
Phuket
Young dolphin died from natural causes
PHOTOS: ThaiWhales
No plastics were found inside the injured Striped Dolphin found at Nai Yang Beach last week. The young dolphin died Wednesday following efforts to save it.
Read more about the sad death of this small dolphin HERE.
ThaiWhales is reporting that both Thais and foreign volunteers were working 24 hours a day to save the dolphin which was named as ‘Binlady’ (means beautiful lady from heaven), since it was rescued from the northern Phuket beach.
The dolphin was weak when found and its condition continued to deteriorate despite efforts to save it. Veterinarians tried to feed Binlady and provided veterinary treatment but the dolphin was too sick and officials believe it was found too late to save.
The autopsy results show that Binlady died of natural causes. No plastics or other foreign materials were found inside its stomach. Attending vets say its lymph nodes had become infected and affected the dolphin’s lungs, chest, liver and intestines.
