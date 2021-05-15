Phuket
Keeping hopes alive – Feeding the people of Phuket | VIDEO
To make contact with Shaun or his team, go to their Facebook page, follow the progress of the project and contact them if you can help.
https://www.facebook.com/5StarMarinePhuket
After a year of zero foreign tourism, the Thai island of Phuket is now at a critical juncture. There are hundreds of thousands of people, previously employed or sustained from the tourist industry, in urgent need of help. And it isn’t coming from the government.
Sean Stenning from 5 Star Marine, his family and employees, are now at the forefront of a major program to keep the hope alive for thousands of families waiting out the restrictions and border closures that have destroyed their livelihood and chance to feed their families.
The Thaiger sincerely thanks all the people working with Shaun and the One Phuket project.
Economy
Market down as good US economy drives interest rate fears
After US inflation exceeded targets and increased 4%, global stock markets including Thailand plummeted yesterday with fears of rising interest rates. Almost 144 billion baht was traded yesterday with the market at one point diving down 70 points in the late afternoon before recovering to a 23.72 point loss, closing at 1548.13.
2% is a high rate of inflation so the big numbers sparked fears that the US Federal Reserve will reduce quantitative easing and increase interest rate which decreases the market’s liquidity. The US economy is surging with the Consumer Price Index up 4.2% over last year.
The balancing out of the economy will likely push risky prospects like the stock market down while driving up commodity prices like energy and oil. This may hurt the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the short run, but will likely have long-term positive effects as the SET has a large number of energy stocks that will benefit from the market’s change.
Some long-term investors in Thailand fear quantitative easing and the market’s tightening because it drives away foreign investors which in the past made up 30% of the Thai market. But now foreigners only account for 20% so the negative effect should be much less. However, in the normal inflation range of 1 to 3%, the stock market should have a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 and some experts have downgraded it to 18 now.
Eyeing the US, some experts predict that even accelerated quantitative easing won’t come into effect until the end of the year and interest rates probably won’t rise significantly within the next 2 years. Watching the continued effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and US unemployment figures will be key indicators driving the global market up or down.
Even with the stock market down in Thailand, there’s still some good news as Thai corporations listed on the SET expected to cross the 200 billion baht profit threshold this week, after reporting 180 billion baht in the first quarter of the year, with 55% of the market recording a profit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Is Thailand the best country for digital nomads?
Is Thailand the best country in the world for digital nomads? Some think so. The French travel and tourism operator Club Med recently did a study and found that Thailand tops the list of best countries for digital nomads with Phuket as the number one ‘city’ to live in while working remotely.
(We acknowledge that Phuket can hardly be regarded as a city – perhaps an urban island with a number of larger towns)
Club Med scored areas on categories including the cost of living, safety, the average internet speed, the activities and places to work like cafes and co-working spaces. Overall, the travel operator says Southeast Asian countries are becoming popular places for those working remotely.
Shaking off its party island reputation over recent years, the southeast Asian island is now becoming known as a digital nomad’s paradise.
Thailand tops the list of best countries for digital nomads followed by Sri Lanka, Singapore and Cambodia. Phuket is first on the list of best cities for those working remotely followed by Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Krabi.
Phuket has an average cost of living of around 36,000 baht a month, according to the travel operator. They say the city also ranks high on the list because of the various activities on the island province.
Ho Chi Minh City follows second on the list for places to live as a digital nomad. The monthly living costs are an average of 31,500 baht. Club Med notes that tropical weather and the high internet speed makes it a “dream destination for digital nomads.”
Krabi is the third best place for digital nomads. The average living cost is around 28,500 baht per month. The area is known for its limestone cliffs as well as caves and jungles.
To see the full report, click HERE.
Crime
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
Police in Krabi are searching for 3 brothers suspected of shooting a man before dousing his body in acid and setting him on fire. The body of 54 year old Suchart Khaoluan was found buried in a rubber plantation after he was reported missing for 2 weeks.
Suchart had been missing since May 3. One of the suspects, 32 year old Suriya Roengsamut, know as Bang Fit, owed him 300,000 baht. Suchart had left the house that day to collect the debt but never came home.
An anonymous message was sent to Suchart’s relatives saying that his Suchart had been murdered and that his body, as well as his car, were buried in the Nong Thale subdistrict.
Police searched Bang Fit’s home in the subdistrict as well as the plantation around the house. No one was home during the search. Officers noticed a mound of dirt about 200 metres from the house and brought in a backhoe to excavate the area. They found Suchart’s scorched car. Officers continued to search the area and found Suchart’s body about 2 kilometres from the home.
The Krabi provincial court has issued arrest warrants for Bang Fit along with his brothers, 32 year old Suwit and 38 year old Surachai. The men face charges of collusion in premeditated murder, illegal detention, destroying evidence, arson, illegal possession of weapons and illegally carrying them in public.
Police are still investigating and suspect the men fled the province.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tppriv
Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 1:31 pm
See, how the “dirty and vaccine unworthy” foreigners treat the Thai people in need!!👏👏👏👏