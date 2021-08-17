I Am Strong Fundraiser by The Thaiger – Report #1, Phuket

The I Am Strong campaign was a Thaiger-supported fundraiser to reach generous viewers who got behind a critical need to find funds to feed communities-under-threat. In Phuket these communities and families range from island workers who have been unemployed for an extended amount of time, to migrant workers locked up in construction camps as part of the official restrictions imposed on the island.

Tomorrow we will visit the Bangkok Community Help Foundation.

Link to One Phuket…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/onephuket/

I Am Strong Fundraising campaign. Watch the video and donate here…

https://gogetfunding.com/the-thaigers-i-am-strong-campaign/

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on