Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket foundation gives hundreds of children scholarships

Published

 on 

The scholarship ceremony, photo by PR Phuket, edited.

A foundation in Phuket is helping give the island province’s children a bright future. The Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation usually focuses on rescue work and helping victims of accidents and disasters. But the foundation also has an annual education scholarship program. The foundation presented scholarships to 313 children at its annual scholarship ceremony on Tuesday.

At the ceremony, the foundation’s president addressed a group of teachers and students from across Phuket. The president, Lek Tantiwongpaisan, said the foundation was granted 313 education scholarships for the year ahead, which would make a positive long-term impact on Phuket communities.

The foundation’s scholarship project was founded to help students gain education and skills, as well as social awareness and acceptance. The hope was for children to improve society and further develop Thailand.

This year, a few Phuket officials and organisations have been pushing to provide children with better educational opportunities. In May, the chief of Kathu district started planning a project to improve English teaching in the district.

The chief, Siwat Wangkun, turned to help from local government agencies, foundations, associations, and entrepreneurs who are qualified and proficient in English. He said he turned to these groups since some school staff lack proficient English teaching skills, and he thought the groups could help schools improve.

Time will tell what the results of these recent education scholarships and initiatives in Phuket will be.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand14 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Thai airlines told to avoid airspace over Taiwan
Phuket22 mins ago

Phuket foundation gives hundreds of children scholarships
Crime38 mins ago

Thai actress claims she was sexually assaulted by police officer
Sponsored1 day ago

The many advantages of surgery in Thailand
Politics41 mins ago

Thai university students to hold protest on August 10 despite government ban
China1 hour ago

Man stabs 3 people to death at China kindergarten
Visa1 hour ago

Thailand launches new 10-year visa to attract foreign experts
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Officials look to tackle Phuket’s coastal erosion following floods
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai man dies from electrocution after friends warn him against electrofishing
Chiang Mai3 hours ago

Mahout asks media to help find elephant tail hair thieves
Pattaya3 hours ago

VIDEO: European tourist roams around Pattaya stark naked
Pattaya3 hours ago

Indian tourist in Pattaya breakdances in boxing ring when police show up
Crime3 hours ago

Pedo father & 2 stepbrothers jailed for raping 12 year old Thai girl
South4 hours ago

3 year old in South Thailand reportedly taken to hospital after eating weed brownie
Press Room4 hours ago

NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” Project
Crime5 hours ago

2 dead & 5 injured in gunfight between teens in Northern Thailand
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending