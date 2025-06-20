Pattaya motorbike thug attacks Bolt rider in road rage meltdown

An early morning altercation at a busy Pattaya intersection has ignited public outrage after a motorcycle taxi driver was caught on camera assaulting a Bolt passenger, and now police are under pressure to act.

The incident took place at around 6.45am yesterday, June 19, at the intersection of Pattaya South Road and Thanon Sai Sam, near Soi Pattaya South 18 — a location now making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

A video clip of the altercation quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread criticism and sparking debate over the conduct of Pattaya’s motorcycle taxi drivers.

In the footage, the Bolt passenger is seen being confronted and assaulted in the middle of the intersection by a furious driver wearing the trademark orange vest. The aggressor has now been identified as 66 year old Wiriyaphanit Yusawat.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Phanupong Nimsuwan, a traffic officer at Pattaya City Police Station, confirmed that Wiriyaphanit was summoned for immediate questioning after the video went viral.

According to the officer, the veteran driver confessed to the assault. He explained that the passenger had summoned a Bolt service directly in front of the motorbike taxi stand — a move that enraged him.

“He told the passenger to book a Bolt further down the street instead of in front of the stand,” Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong said. “When the passenger ignored him, he became angry and lashed out.”

Wiriyaphanit has since apologised for his actions and admitted fault, reported Inn News.

Administrative action has already been taken, including a formal warning and behavioural points deducted from his professional driving record. However, police confirmed that the matter isn’t over yet.

“If the victim files an official complaint, criminal charges will be pursued,” Pol. Lt. Col. Phanupong stated. “We are closely monitoring all motorbike taxi operators to prevent incidents like this in the future and to protect Pattaya’s image as a world-class tourist destination.”

While the victim has yet to file a formal complaint, public pressure continues to mount for stricter enforcement and better behaviour from local transport operators.