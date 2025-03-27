Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin24 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
121 1 minute read
Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Phuket police officers yesterday arrested a Frenchman wanted for aiding a prisoner’s escape and killing prison guards in France last year.

The BBC reported last year that the French prisoner, 30 year old Mohamed Amra, also known as “The Fly,” managed to escape from custody while being transported back to prison after attending a court hearing. Amra had been arrested on burglary charges in May and was found to have connections with a drug gang in Marseille.

Gunmen ambushed the prison transport vehicle, attacking the guards to facilitate Amra’s escape. The incident resulted in the deaths of two prison guards, while two others were seriously injured. The inmate and his accomplices successfully fled the scene.

Recently, the French Embassy in Thailand alerted the Immigration Bureau that one of the suspects involved in the deadly prison break was hiding in Phuket. The suspect, identified as 24 year old Adonis, was subsequently located.

Related Articles

Following further investigations, officers arrested Adonis yesterday, March 26. The suspect reportedly confessed to participating in the fatal attack on the prison guards during Amra’s escape.

Frenchman involved in the prison escape arrested in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Police have not clarified how the wanted French suspect managed to enter Thailand, nor have they provided details of further legal proceedings to the public.

If the French national has not violated any Thai laws, he is expected to be extradited to France to face punishment for his crimes.

Frenchman arrested for helping prisoner escape and killing prison guards
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

Last month, four foreign nationals were arrested in Phuket after fleeing Switzerland, where they were wanted for cybercrimes.

The group had allegedly operated a malware scam, defrauding over US$16 million (approximately 560 million baht) from more than 1,000 victims.

Frenchman arrested in prisoner escape
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Hotnews

The four hackers reportedly used ransomware to access victims’ personal data and demanded a ransom in exchange for safeguarding the information.

They successfully evaded arrest for an extended period by conducting most of their financial transactions in cryptocurrency.

In October last year, two more foreign criminals, Swedish nationals, were arrested in Pattaya for running a call centre scam that caused more than 50 million baht in damage in Sweden. They fled the arrests and went into hiding in Pattaya. They were also found to have overstayed their visas.

Latest Thailand News
Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade Bangkok News

Thai police arrest Chinese duo for counterfeit cosmetics trade

10 minutes ago
Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown Pattaya News

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

17 minutes ago
Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket Phuket News

Frenchman wanted for fatal prison break arrested in Phuket

24 minutes ago
Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus International Education

Raintree International School unveils new Sukhumvit campus

29 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution Phuket News

Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

36 minutes ago
Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies Crime News

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

45 minutes ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election Thailand News

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

54 minutes ago
British widow&#8217;s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak Thailand News

British widow’s Thailand dream turns to heartbreak

1 hour ago
Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom Thailand News

Thai police surrenders after fatally shooting girlfriend in Nakhon Pathom

1 hour ago
YouTuber&#8217;s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima Road deaths

YouTuber’s van collides with truck, injuring seven in Nakhon Ratchasima

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls Thailand News

Khon Kaen school janitor accused of assaulting girls

2 hours ago
British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust Crime News

British boxing champ knocked down by law after Thailand drug bust

2 hours ago
Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo Bangkok News

Singaporean wanted after Thai girlfriend found dead in Bangkok condo

2 hours ago
JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release Phuket Travel

JW Marriott Phuket to host 16th annual Mai Khao Marine Turtle Release

2 hours ago
Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack Bangkok News

Teenagers arrested in Bangkok for homemade gun attack

2 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn rules out Cabinet reshuffle after no-confidence win

2 hours ago
Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Hot weather and thunderstorms expected in upper Thailand

3 hours ago
Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel &#038; Wellness! Thailand News

Win a complimentary stay at Sole Mio Boutique Hotel & Wellness!

3 hours ago
East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue Pattaya News

East Pattaya mayor resolves year-long streetlight issue

18 hours ago
Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station Thailand News

Pretty in pink: Bikini-clad woman wreaks havoc at police station

18 hours ago
Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users Thailand News

Thailand offers rewards for reporting e-cigarette sellers and users

18 hours ago
Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate Phuket News

Man shoots thief in Phuket shrimp pond, police investigate

18 hours ago
Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights Thailand News

Thailand bans all corporal punishment, a win for children’s rights

18 hours ago
Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts &#8216;cobra MPs&#8217; Politics News

Thai Sang Thai MPs back Paetongtarn, leader blasts ‘cobra MPs’

18 hours ago
CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall Bangkok News

CCTV confirms suicide as Thai man falls to death in Bangkok mall

19 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin24 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, March 27, 2025
121 1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

Illegal condo rentals exposed in Pattaya crackdown

17 minutes ago
Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

Phuket rolls out EV buses to boost tourism and reduce pollution

36 minutes ago
Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

Chon Buri crackdown on illegal foreign workers intensifies

45 minutes ago
MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

MP banned for 10 years over vote-buying in Thailand election

54 minutes ago