Four arrested in Phuket for assault on massage worker

Police in Phuket have apprehended four young men concerning the assault of a massage shop worker in Phuket Town on June 19.

The incident took place at approximately 10.15pm, as reported by the Phuket City Police on June 22. The four individuals attacked 41 year old Suriya Namsak in front of a local noodle shop. The suspects alleged that Suriya had collided with while using his motorcycle and then left the scene, according to police statements.

Phuket City Police investigators managed to identify the suspects and subsequently acquired arrest warrants from the Phuket Provincial Court. The arrests were executed at 7am on June 22, with police conducting searches at the suspects’ residences in the Kathu district.

During the searches, the police confiscated two homemade firearms, a modified blank gun, 50 rounds of ammunition, two motorcycles reportedly used in the incident, and clothing suspected to have been worn during the attack.

One of the suspects revealed to police that the motive behind the assault was actually due to a personal dispute stemming from issues involving his mother-in-law, who had a prior disagreement with the victim. He admitted to assembling his friends to physically confront Suriya.

The confiscated firearms and other evidence remain in police custody, and all suspects of the Phuket assault are currently detained as legal proceedings are underway, reported Phuket News.

