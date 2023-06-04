Foreign man hospitalised due to Phuket boat propeller injury

Photo by PPAO.

A foreign man injured by a boat propeller was hospitalised in Phuket on Thursday. The incident was reported on Friday, but no details have been released regarding the circumstances that led to the injury, according to The Phuket News.

Emergency medical workers were alerted to the incident at around 4.45pm, according to a report by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) covering the activities of the Pearl Center rescue unit, which operates under the PPAO.

Pearl Center rescue workers rushed to Chalong Pier, where they found the victim – a foreign man with a tear wound on his left foot. The patient was conscious and responsive but required medical help beyond first aid.

The rescuers stopped the bleeding and dressed the wound at the scene before transporting the man to Chalong Hospital, located less than one kilometre from the pier.

The PPAO did not disclose the man’s name, age, or nationality, although the latter is often mentioned in reports covering Pearl Center activities.

Information has not yet been released regarding when or how the foreigner sustained the injury to his leg, although the report clearly states that he was injured by a boat propeller. No boat accidents were reported on June 1.

Back in 2015, another foreigner was injured by a boat propeller in Phuket. A German tourist was struck in the head by the propeller of a longtail boat off Karon Beach. Lifeguards rescued the tourist, who was swimming about 60 metres from shore. The victim was treated at Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.