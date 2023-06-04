Foreign man severely injured in Pattaya knife attack

Photo by Bangkok Post.

Another late-night violent incident kicked off in the seaside island resort of Pattaya. A foreign man was brutally attacked with a knife and left with severe injuries in the city late last night, according to local authorities.

An investigator with Pattaya Police, Police Lieutenant Colonel Thatsak Jiratikulchai, stated that the attack took place in Soi Jomtien 13 in tambon Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district. Authorities were alerted to the incident approximately ten minutes past midnight. Upon arriving at the scene, police and rescue workers discovered the foreign man, whose identity and nationality have not been confirmed, lying in a pool of blood.

The victim had been stabbed six times in the neck and torso and claimed to have been attacked by a friend, Bangkok Post reported.

The man was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Security camera footage from the area showed the victim arriving at Soi Jomtien 13 on a motorcycle with a passenger. After he stopped the motorcycle, a foreign man wearing a white shirt and black trousers approached the victim and began attacking him with a knife. Once the victim fell to the ground, the assailant continued to kick him several times before fleeing the scene on the victim’s motorcycle.

The wounded man attempted to move away from the location but eventually collapsed about 20 metres away, leaving a trail of blood behind him. Witnesses to the violent attack promptly contacted the police, who are now actively searching for the perpetrator.

This news comes after another knife attack in Pattaya ended fatally in April.

On April 16, police arrested a man fleeing from the scene of a crime after he allegedly stabbed to death a vendor with a disability on Pattaya Beach.

The 43 year old suspect stabbed the 38 year old victim in the chest and head near his left eyebrow. Officers managed to arrest the offender near the entrance of Walking Street.