Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket

A foreign diving instructor has been rescued near an island off Phuket’s town of Chalong, after he suffered from decompression sickness.

The 53 year old man told emergency responders that he had just recovered and started diving again after having a heart operation. The rescuers took him back to Chalong and headed to a nearby hospital, The Phuket Express reported.

Diving can be dangerous. Back in June, a woman drowned while taking a diving lesson off Pattaya. She was diving with other students offshore when a strong current pulled her beneath the water with a 10 kilogram counterweight attached to her wrist.

After the recent incident in Phuket, rescuers were luckily able to reach the diving instructor.