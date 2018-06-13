News
Driver found dead at the back of his bus
A Phuket-Pattalung bus driver has been found dead in a parked bus at a gas station in Phuket Town today (June 13).
Phuket City Police were notified about the sad discovery at a gas station on Damrong Road in Phuket Town at 11am.
Police and rescue workers arrived to find a body of 52 year old Surat Nooklin lying on the back seat of the bus. He wasn’t responding and had no vital signs. His body was taken to Vachira Hospital.
A bus crew, 18 year old Danit Hattong, told police that “We arrived here from Pattalung last night (June 12) at 9pm. The bus driver was drinking brandy until 10pm. After that he slept on the backseat of the bus while I slept on the front seat. The fans were turned on. We had planned to depart Phuket to Pattalung at 1.15pm today. But when I awoke this morning I found that the driver was dead.”
At this stage all the police know is that the bus driver was tired from the long drive, the weather was hot and the bus driver had been drinking alcohol before he went to sleep. Police are continuing the investigation.
- Kritsada Mueanhawong
Phuket to hold Phuket Real Estate Charity Golf event on June 23
The Phuket Real Estate Association (P-REA) is holding a charity golf tournament on Saturday June 23 at Laguna Golf Phuket to raise money to support Thalang Hospital.
A press conference was held by the P-REA today (June 13) at Central Festival Phuket where P-REA president Boon Yongsakul told the media about the objectives of the ‘P-REA Charity Golf Tournament 2018′.
“The golf tournament is being held every year with good support from real estate and businesses operators. The objective of the ‘P-REA Charity Golf Tournament’ is to do something good in order to give back to our community. This is a good opportunity for all of our members to join in the activities and raise funds.”
Trirat Santaannop, association committee says, “This year we have our main support from Lixil (Thailand) Public Company Limited, Stockholm Auto Group Co.,Ltd, Sri Panwa Phuket, Boat Pattana Co.,Ltd. and others.”
The prize for a ‘Hole-In-One’ of the twelfth golf hole is a ‘VOLVO V60’, valued at 1,900,000 Baht and the prize for a ‘Hole-In-One’ at the eighth golf hole is a 1 Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa 3 days 2 nights with breakfast for two people at Sri Panwa valued at 110,000 Baht.”
For more information please contact the Phuket Real Estate Association 086-471-4874 or [email protected]
Pattaya: Potty mouth grandpa apologises to cop!
It all started last Sunday when Pattaya granddad, 77 year old Joseph from Canada, threw a wobbly on his motorcycle. He had just made an illegal turn at the intersection of South Pattaya road and Sai 3 thinking that he was in the right.
Traffic cop Pol Lt Woraphan Kaewmorakot – himself near retirement age – issued a ticket for the violation.
Joseph took umbrage.
In fact his words were not those usually associated with a kindly old grandfather.
Something along the lines of f**k you! F**k you.
However, as Pattaya Easternnews reports, Joseph went home and realised he had been wrong to get his North American knickers in such a twist.
Read the outcome of our foul-mouth grandpa HERE.
Chiang Mai: 100 times around the mountain – Doi Inthanon Cycle Ride
Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old named as the first person ever to ride around Doi Inthanon 100 times.
A 72 year old man has participated in, and completed, his 100th Doi Inthanon cycle ride.
Lersak Inchai, a 72 year old man and a former cyclist for Thailand’s national cycling team, has been marked as the first person ever to achieve 100 cycling round trips to Doi Inthanon mountain top. CityLife is reporting that his 100th trip took date on June 10 and was joined by over 40 cyclists both Thais and foreigners, who all faced the wet and cold weather.
Read the rest of the article HERE.
