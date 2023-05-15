MFP wins all Phuket seats in General Election

Somchart Techathavorncharoen in Phuket yesterday.

In yesterday’s General Election, the Move Forward Party (MFP) claimed victory in all three constituencies in Phuket, according to unofficial results declared early today.

In Constituency 1, which covers Phuket Town, Koh Kaew, and Ratsada, Somchart Techathavorncharoen from the MFP emerged as the unofficial winner. On the ballot, Somchart was assigned the number two and received 18,604 votes. He expressed gratitude to the people of Phuket, promising to continue pushing for progressive policy issues alongside the Progressive Party, reported Phuket News

Piya Sidokbuap of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party came in second with 16,086 votes, followed by Jirayut Songyos of the Palang Pracharat Party, who gathered 10,470 votes.

For Constituency 2, which encompasses Wichit, Chalong, Rawai, Karon, Patong, and Kamala, Chalermpong Saengdee of the MFP won with 21,913 votes. Nuanchan Samart of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party came in second place, obtaining 14,967 votes, while Wongsakorn Chanakij of the Bhumjaithai Party secured the third spot with 9,596 votes.

Thitikan Thitipruekthikul carried the victory for the MFP as well in Constituency 3. This constituency comprises the entire Thalang District along with the Kathu subdistrict. Thitikan received 20,421 votes, while Orathai Kerdsup of the Chat Phatthana Kla Party came in second with 16,469 votes. Wiwat Jindapol of the Bhumjaithai Party managed to earn 13,692 votes and ranked third.

Overall, the polling at the 377 polling stations set up across the island yesterday encountered very few issues. The only notable incident involved an elderly man in Thalang who unintentionally tore his ballot, believing a dotted line on the form indicated where it should be separated. He was subsequently questioned by the police.

Follow us on :













The ballots will now be transported to the Election Commission of Thailand’s primary headquarters located in Bangkok, where the results will be officially confirmed.

Academics are predicting that the MFP is likely to form a government coalition with the Pheu Thai Party and other smaller parties following the General Election.