Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

Police seek answers amid fallout from fatal robbery

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 2, 2025
345 2 minutes read
Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

A suspect involved in a group theft at a container warehouse under the Port Authority of Thailand has been detained.

The incident saw a group of four to five people steal confiscated electronic cigarettes, stored in containers by customs officials. The theft occurred at a stadium warehouse but was interrupted by security guards.

In their escape attempt, the thieves’ van struck and killed 58 year old security guard, Boonnak Sawatsuk, who was pursuing them on a motorcycle. This incident took place on Kasem Rat Road, Khlong Toei district, at approximately 1am.

Yesterday, June 1, Montree Doktoei, head of security for the War Veterans Organisation, shared details about the event. He explained that the warehouse, which houses the containers, typically has its gates locked and lacks stationed security guards.

Related Articles

Instead, security personnel patrol the area. Due to a futsal match, the gates were left open, which provided an opportunity for the thieves to enter. Montree expressed his sorrow over the loss of his colleague, highlighting that it was the first occurrence of such an event in the area.

Somchai Janpetch, a volunteer assisting in the area, recounted being alerted around 1am by a civilian sheltering from the rain in a vehicle inside the warehouse. The civilian reported hearing the sound of the containers being broken into.

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Amarin TV

Somchai quickly informed the security team, who then attempted to block the entry and exit gates. Despite this, the perpetrators realised they were discovered and tried to escape.

One of the criminals, claiming they parked the van to sleep, was confronted by Somchai, who used a flashlight to inspect the vehicle and noticed a brown box later identified as containing electronic cigarettes. Although he managed to photograph the van’s license plate, the thieves fled, crashing into a motorcycle blocking their path.

Two accomplices exited the van to open the gate, leaving them to flee on foot as the van reversed at speed to pick them up, but collided with Boonnak and another vehicle.

Somchai suspects insider information may have guided the thieves, questioning how they knew which container held the valuable goods. He speculated that a former worker might have been involved.

Following the event, police identified and detained Bird Rongmai as a suspect, based on witness accounts placing him in the getaway vehicle. The police investigation is ongoing, reported KhaoSod.

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of ดาวแปดแฉก Facebook

Latest Thailand News
Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool Thailand News

Man found dead in Surat Thani hot springs pool

11 minutes ago
Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother&#8217;s murder after argument Crime News

Man in Khon Kaen confesses to grandmother’s murder after argument

28 minutes ago
Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station Thailand News

Body found in haunted Udon Thani well near railway station

42 minutes ago
PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival Hot News

PM leads Bangkok Pride 2025 as Siam Piwat powers month-long festival

49 minutes ago
Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok Bangkok News

Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

2 hours ago
American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack Phuket News

American tourist dies in Phuket motorbike accident after heart attack

2 hours ago
Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi Crime News

Cattle farmer shot dead near ordination event in Phetchaburi

3 hours ago
Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes Crime News

Drivers held for transporting 1,434 boxes of illegal cigarettes

3 hours ago
Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van Crime News

Woman abducted in Trat as police chase white van

3 hours ago
Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park Crime News

Man tragically shot in Phetchabun mall car park

3 hours ago
Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport Crime News

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 hours ago
Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot Thailand News

Thailand lottery winners scoop 78 million baht jackpot

4 hours ago
Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles Crime News

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

4 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s new city plan expected by 2027 amid zoning changes Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new city plan expected by 2027 amid zoning changes

4 hours ago
Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation Crime News

Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

4 hours ago
Heavy rain forecast for 28 Thai provinces, Bangkok affected Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast for 28 Thai provinces, Bangkok affected

5 hours ago
Global communities unite at centralwOrld to celebrate Pride Month 2025 Bangkok News

Global communities unite at centralwOrld to celebrate Pride Month 2025

17 hours ago
Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025 Thailand News

Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history as Thailand’s First Miss World 2025

21 hours ago
Bangkok Pride 2025 to make global history with record-breaking parade Bangkok News

Bangkok Pride 2025 to make global history with record-breaking parade

22 hours ago
Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number Chiang Mai News

Woman gives birth in rescue vehicle as public eyes registration number

1 day ago
Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok Bangkok News

Five criminals steal e-cigarettes, kill security guard in Bangkok

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains Thailand News

Thailand’s smoking rate drops 48% in 33 years, economic strain remains

1 day ago
Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia Thailand News

Thai army denies imminent closure of border with Cambodia

1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver caught without licence demands fixed fare (video)

1 day ago
Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket Phuket News

Ukrainian tourist dies after rooftop fall in Phuket

1 day ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee2 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 2, 2025
345 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Algerians gang arrested for theft at Suvarnabhumi Airport

4 hours ago
Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

Sattahip police crackdown on noisy bikers, seize over 100 illegal motorcycles

4 hours ago
Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

Illegal hazardous waste exporter caught running toxic trade operation

4 hours ago
Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

Buriram tyre technician arrested for selling meth to youths

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x