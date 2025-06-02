Suspect detained after deadly container warehouse theft in Bangkok

A suspect involved in a group theft at a container warehouse under the Port Authority of Thailand has been detained.

The incident saw a group of four to five people steal confiscated electronic cigarettes, stored in containers by customs officials. The theft occurred at a stadium warehouse but was interrupted by security guards.

In their escape attempt, the thieves’ van struck and killed 58 year old security guard, Boonnak Sawatsuk, who was pursuing them on a motorcycle. This incident took place on Kasem Rat Road, Khlong Toei district, at approximately 1am.

Yesterday, June 1, Montree Doktoei, head of security for the War Veterans Organisation, shared details about the event. He explained that the warehouse, which houses the containers, typically has its gates locked and lacks stationed security guards.

Instead, security personnel patrol the area. Due to a futsal match, the gates were left open, which provided an opportunity for the thieves to enter. Montree expressed his sorrow over the loss of his colleague, highlighting that it was the first occurrence of such an event in the area.

Somchai Janpetch, a volunteer assisting in the area, recounted being alerted around 1am by a civilian sheltering from the rain in a vehicle inside the warehouse. The civilian reported hearing the sound of the containers being broken into.

Somchai quickly informed the security team, who then attempted to block the entry and exit gates. Despite this, the perpetrators realised they were discovered and tried to escape.

One of the criminals, claiming they parked the van to sleep, was confronted by Somchai, who used a flashlight to inspect the vehicle and noticed a brown box later identified as containing electronic cigarettes. Although he managed to photograph the van’s license plate, the thieves fled, crashing into a motorcycle blocking their path.

Two accomplices exited the van to open the gate, leaving them to flee on foot as the van reversed at speed to pick them up, but collided with Boonnak and another vehicle.

Somchai suspects insider information may have guided the thieves, questioning how they knew which container held the valuable goods. He speculated that a former worker might have been involved.

Following the event, police identified and detained Bird Rongmai as a suspect, based on witness accounts placing him in the getaway vehicle. The police investigation is ongoing, reported KhaoSod.