All passengers rescued after cruise incident off Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Krabi
All passengers rescued after cruise incident off Koh Phi Phi
PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews
At about 10am this morning (November 25), the passengers and crew of La Belle Des Ocean, a cruise that crashed into a submerged reef near Bida Nok, 3 nautical miles off Koh Phi Phi Ley, have arrived back at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.
There were 150 passengers on board and the cruise was on its way from Koh Lanta heading back to Phuket at the time of the collision. The vessel hit the rocks early this morning around 3am. The cruise boat sprung a leak as a result of the impact.
The cruise boat was stuck on the reef, listing towards the reef. Immediately after the collision the captain contacted the Royal Thai Navy Area 3, who sent the Sriracha Royal Boat to help drag the boat away from the reef. A nearby fishing boat saw the vessel stuck on the rocks and offered assistance but the captain informed them the Navy were on the way.
The crew members kept in contact with the Royal Thai Navy Area 3, about the condition of the cruise boat, and that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.
The hull had been breached at the front of the cruise ship but the vessel managed to limp back to Phuket escorted by the Sriracha Royal Boat all the way to the Deep Sea Port.
La Belle Des Ocean is about 100 metres long and its usual route is Phuket-Krabi-Langkawi. It is owned by the Phuket Shipping Company.
SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews
Cambodia
Four Cambodian monks to be deported after raising funds around Krabi
FILE PHOTO: Bigstock
Police in Krabi have arrested four monks from Cambodia after complaints from Krabi locals that the monks were attempting to raise funds at different venues as they travelled around the south.
Krabi Police chief Sompong Chingduang confirmed that the four were found to have entered Thailand a week ago without the correct paperwork.
The monks will now be deported back to Cambodia.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
10+ Blacktip reef sharks flock to Maya Bay for breeding season – VIDEO
PHOTO: The Nation
Worapoj Lomlim, chief of Noppara Tara-Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi, says that more than 10 Blacktip reef sharks had been spotted hunting near Koh Phi Phi Ley’s famous Maya Bay, some of them more than 2 metres in length. The sightings were made yesterday at the closed beach.
He noted that the presence of the marine creatures has been brought about by the closure of Maya Bay to allow the ecosystem to recover. The highly popular Bay was attracting up to 6,000 tourists a day at its peak with boats parking close to the beach and throwing their anchors overboard. The beach, the surrounding corals and the local marine life were suffering from the popularity of tourism in the Bay.
Maya Bay was closed to tourist on June 1, 2018. The Bay first became famous as part of the setting for the 2000 film ‘The Beach’ starring Leonardo Di Caprio. Read more about the closure HERE.
Worapoj Lomlim says that as the mating season for this species of shark is usually between the months of November to March, the Blacktip reef sharks are being monitored by researchers from Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation and Kasetsart University.
Ne noted that the birth of a shark in Maya Bay will increase the importance of preserving the island and limiting any tourism in the future.
SOURCE: The Nation
Crime
Phuket police arrest man for attempted rape in Krabi
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Phuket police have arrested a man who attempted to rape a woman in Krabi.
Phuket police held a press conference to announce the arrest of 29 year old Nantachai ‘Loob’ Boonrak, who was earlier reported trying to rape a woman harvesting mushroom in a forest in Ao Luek district, in Krabi.
The man was arrested at a room in the Ban Pon government housing project in Thalang District of Phuket two days ago.
The incident happened on October 20 when he allegedly tried to rape the woman. The story went viral on the internet on November 4. After investigation, police found that the man had fled from Krabi to Phuket. Police also received a call from locals through the 191 hotline saying that they saw him at the government housing project.
Around midday on November 5, police found him as he was eating food and wandering back to his room at the project, so they followed him before confronting him in his room.
Nantachai confessed that he attempted to rape the woman. He told police that, before the incident, he took one amphetamine pill and rode a motorcycle with his uncle to hunt squirrels in Moo 5, Khao Yai sub-district, around Ao Luek.
His uncle headed home before him so he was walked back home alone. On the way, he found the woman was collecting coconuts in her bag so, as he explained to police, he went straight up to her before started hugging and kissing her cheeks. He pushed her on the ground before she started screaming and kicked him in the stomach in an attempt to escape.
He returned home after that and laid low until November 4 when he took a bus to Phuket where his friend picked him up and brought him to the place in Thalang.
Nantachai was charged over a murder when he was 16 years old and was released in 2012. He then moved to Phuket for work before getting arrested again for drug cases several times. He was also charged for attempted rape and murder in 2005, robbery in 2011, drugs possession in 2012, escaping prison in 2015, drug possession again this year, as well as for this attempted rape case.
SOURCE: Phuket Hot News
