All passengers rescued after cruise incident off Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Phuket Hotnews

At about 10am this morning (November 25), the passengers and crew of La Belle Des Ocean, a cruise that crashed into a submerged reef near Bida Nok, 3 nautical miles off Koh Phi Phi Ley, have arrived back at the Phuket Deep Sea Port.

There were 150 passengers on board and the cruise was on its way from Koh Lanta heading back to Phuket at the time of the collision. The vessel hit the rocks early this morning around 3am. The cruise boat sprung a leak as a result of the impact.

The cruise boat was stuck on the reef, listing towards the reef. Immediately after the collision the captain contacted the Royal Thai Navy Area 3, who sent the Sriracha Royal Boat to help drag the boat away from the reef. A nearby fishing boat saw the vessel stuck on the rocks and offered assistance but the captain informed them the Navy were on the way.

The crew members kept in contact with the Royal Thai Navy Area 3, about the condition of the cruise boat, and that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.

The hull had been breached at the front of the cruise ship but the vessel managed to limp back to Phuket escorted by the Sriracha Royal Boat all the way to the Deep Sea Port.

La Belle Des Ocean is about 100 metres long and its usual route is Phuket-Krabi-Langkawi. It is owned by the Phuket Shipping Company.

SOURCE: Phuket Hotnews