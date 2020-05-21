40 year old man injured in Phuket shophouse explosion | The Thaiger

Phuket
40 year old man injured in Phuket shophouse explosion
Police in Phuket are blaming a gas leak causing an explosion that injured a man when he switched on the kitchen light at his shophouse home in the island’s east coast Rassada subdistrict early this morning. The blast blew out the shopfront windows, brought down ceiling panels and tore off roofing tiles.
Police were was called to the shophouse at 5am. When they arrived they found glass and debris scattered across the ground, and the sign above the door destroyed. The kitchen was littered with appliances and damaged furniture, ceiling panels all over the floor and even roofing sheets displaced by the blast.
The 40 year old resident, Chiewchan Kornsawat, had already been rushed to hospital by the time police arrived.
The next-door neighbour said he was awakened by the sound of an explosion and ran outside to see what had happened. He says he saw the man, who lived alone int he shophouse, walking out of his unit with burns on his body. He called the 191 police hotline.
Chiewchan was lucid enough to explain to police that that he had come downstairs to the kitchen to wash his clothes. He turned the light on, and there was an explosion. He said the ensuing fire in the kitchen was small and quickly went out by itself, so he didn’t call for firefighters to come. He was rushed to Vachira Hospital.
Police say they haven’t yet finished their investigation.
“At this stage, we believe that the explosion and fire was caused by a leaking gas cylinder. Mr Chiewchan may not have known that there was gas leaking in the kitchen, and by turning on the light he may have caused a spark that started the explosion. We have to wait for the forensic police to investigate the scene before we can conclude our investigation.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Registration steps for travel to or from Phuket
Although Phuket is still trying to maintain strict measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus and the island is still under a modified lock down. According to local Thai media you can apply to enter or leave the island with 2 methods of registration, Thai or foreigner.
- OPTION ONE. Departures from other provinces, travelling to Phuket, or people living in Phuket but wanting to travel to another province, must first get the approval from their local provincial administrative department, and also obtain a medical certificate stating that you are fit to travel. The steps are as follows…
1. Go to the website.
2. Fill in your identification number or passport number and complete the form.
3. After you have filled in your details, a “Member Book” will appear on the website with your details on it. Print every page and keep safe as you will need this document once arriving at the check point in Phuket.
4. Go to this websiteto download the app to obtain a QR code.
5. Fill in the information in the app along with choosing a specific time period to enter or leave Phuket. (Registration will last until 6 pm each day.)
6. Arrive at the Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint at the time you’ve chosen.
- OPTION TWO. Is for those who are exempted from pre-registration, including people who’s domicile is in Phuket, relatives who have been seriously ill or had recently passed away or any urgent personal reasons. The steps are as follows…
1. Register at website.
2. Once registered, you will receive a pending review, keep your QR Code as it will be used in future steps.
3. Check your QR code HERE before 8 pm on the day you register. If you are certified, you can pass through the checkpoint with out any problems. However, if your documents have not been approved you will need to try again.
4. When you arrive at the checkpoint, simply show the QR CODE to the staff to scan. This will record the current time that you passed through the checkpoint . Once finished, you can enter or depart Phuket immediately.
5. A 14 day home quarantine must be conducted whether you are arriving in Phuket or at your destination, after leaving Phuket.
6. Your QR code will be stored by authorities. For any new updates or measures, authorities ask you to check the app.
By preparing the documents and completing the information required on the websites, t will shorten the procedures once arriving at Tha Chat Chai Checkpoint. Make sure that you have your QR code, ID card or passport so the staff can find your information and record the time you enter or exit the checkpoint.
The Provincial Police Commander warns that only people attending to “urgent matters” are being allowed onto the island.
“Arrivals will be subjected to strict inspection.”
“If people have not been allowed to enter the province, that means their reason to come in is not necessary. So I want them to calm down and wait for a while until the Cabinet announces that entry is permitted.”
SOURCE: Phuket People Voice | Phuket News
Crime
Phuket woman shot in her bed, ex-husband wanted
A young woman was shot at while she was asleep in her bed early yesterday morning in Thepkrasattri, central Thalang district. Her ex-husband is currently a prime suspect. 23 year old Duenphen Waree was targeted around 5:50am Sunday at her home in Thepkrasattri, Phuket, according to a report from Thalang Police. Waree’s mother woke up from the sound of 5 gun shots and then heard a motorbike speed off.
No bullet casings were found at the scene. Police say the shots could have come from a handmade gun, or a ‘Thai pradit’.
The prime suspect is Waree’s ex-husband, 23 year old Warakorn Thavorn. According to police, they separated earlier this year. Thavorn has an alleged history of violence. Police say sometime after the two broke up, Thavorn shot a firearm at a grocery store. Luckily, no one was injured in that incident.
As of yesterday, police were still searching for Thavorn and issued an arrest warrant, according to Phuket News. Police are also looking for a possible accomplice.
SOURCE: Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers, 2 from Bangkok, one in Phuket
Today at his daily press conference, spokesperson Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin reported 3 new cases of the coronavirus in Thailand, bringing the total cases to 3,031. No additional deaths were recorded, leaving the accumulated toll at 56.
Dr. Taweesilp reveals that of the new cases 3 cases reported, two were a man and a woman in Nonthaburi province (north west of capital) who shared the same workplace, and the other a 27 year old woman from Phuket working in retail. She had a history of contact with another confirmed case from Prachinburi who recently travelled off the island.
Of the Phuket case, Dr. Taweesilp says the case has raised concerns about other people who had recently left Phuket travelling to their home towns… “they might be infected and spread the disease elsewhere in the country”.
“12 confirmed cases found in other provinces since March had spent time in Phuket.”
“If Phuket province continues to take good care of the situation, the number of patients linked to Phuket will fall.”
2,857 patients in Thailand so far have been discharged from hospital and the government has established an app called “Thai Chana” for the general public and businesses to facilitate safety for customers and establishments.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Thai government
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 21
President Trump claims China responsible for “mass worldwide killing”
Thai Airways to lay off 30% of its staff
Government claims they’re serious about northern air pollution
40 year old man injured in Phuket shophouse explosion
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Thai government urges the public to comply with contact-tracing system
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
International postal services resume to some countries
Covid-19 update: 3 new cases including German man, no deaths (May 21)
Officials fix online class glitches, schools may wait on opening
Global coronavirus infections top 5 million
Death sentence handed down via video call in Singapore
Thai Airways union says it won’t oppose bankruptcy proceedings
State of emergency likely to remain through June
UPDATE: Phuket airport reopening delayed, again
“Off the charts” – biggest drug seizure in decades
Ban on international travel into Thailand extended until June 30
Former Thai PM Thaksin says lock-down was not the way to deal with Covid-19
‘Thai Chana’ app to help track ‘safe’ retailers in a Covid era
Fortress Phuket remains sealed off from the mainland
Workers claim Chiang Mai’s Dhara Dhevi resort owes 10 million baht in unpaid wages
Thai PM thanks the 20 billionaires for their support during crisis
Bangkok City Hall allows 10 more types of business to reopen
Tourism sector prepares to resume business
Thai public balks at Thai Airways’ 60 billion bail out
Phuket’s economy is more than just tourism
Thai Airways ponders bankruptcy as it enters rehab
Full list of businesses allowed to reopen this Sunday
Tesco addressing migrant worker abuse at Thailand distribution centres
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
