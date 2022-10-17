Connect with us

Phang Nga

Strong winds interrupt island tourism in Phang Nga

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Similan Island via Freepik

Strong winds are interrupting travel to the Similan and Surin islands off Thailand’s southern Phang Nga province.

The Similan Islands National Park chief announced on Saturday that the winds were making boat trips dangerous. Day trips to the islands have been halted from October 16-18, forcing several operators to cancel trips this weekend, Amarin TV reported. 

This news came on the same day that the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation announced the ‘open season’ for travel to the islands. From October 15 to May 15 2023, 3,345 people per day can visit the Similan islands. Up to 525 people per day are allowed to scuba dive there.

On Saturday, about 500 tourists reached the Similan Islands National Park. However, they did not get to go to all the islands they had planned to travel to.

Waves in the Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand were 1-2 metres high, and over 2 metres high during thunderstorms. 

When weather conditions are good, the Phang Nga Bay area, including Khao Lak, the Similan Islands, and Surin Island, is the perfect place for a relaxing beach holiday and diving. There are many untouched locations where hardly any tourists go, with stunning views, wild animals in the rainforest and vibrant local life among the mangroves.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said last week that the ministry was studying preparations for the diving season in the Andaman Sea.

 

