Phang Nga
Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Turtle nesting season is well on its way in Phang Nga. Phang Nga officials found more leatherback turtle eggs, after finding over 118 of them on the same beach last month.
On Wednesday, officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) said they found more nests on Bang Khwan Beach, about 500 metres from the previous nest. However, the DMCR did not reveal how many eggs were found this time.
The eggs have been relocated to a safe area near the previous nest, The Phuket Express reported.
The 118 eggs found last month marked the start of nesting season. Out of the 118 eggs, 106 were fertile and in good condition. Officials moved the eggs to a high-tech nest with a fence and CCTV cameras, along with thermometers to monitor the incubation process.
DMCR chief Atthaphol Charoenchansa said that specialists are seeing a return of sea turtles on Phuket and Phang Nga beaches. More turtles and nests are being spotted each season. From 2018 to 2019 only three nests were found, and in 2021 the total had already hit 18.
From 2012 to 2017, there were zero turtle nest findings. Atthapol said this was due to beachfront development in Phuket, as well as irresponsible fishing and marine pollution.
Leatherback sea turtles are the largest of all living turtles, and the fourth heaviest modern reptiles behind three crocodilians, according to Thai National Parks.
Leatherbacks aren’t the only sea turtles in trouble in Thailand. Green sea turtles are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Only one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings is thought to make it to adulthood. Without guidance, many hatchlings die from dehydration because they don’t make it to the ocean fast enough.
In Thailand, park rangers play a crucial role in protecting sea turtle eggs and hatchlings. Rangers often move eggs they find to safer spots and help to safely guide hatchlings into the sea.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police arrest weight loss pill executive for causing 4 deaths in Thailand
Phang Nga officials find more leatherback turtle eggs
Thai AirAsia Melbourne and Sydney connections take to the air
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Fireworks to dazzle Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River area on New Year’s Eve
Resurgence of AIDS in Thailand overshadows UNAIDS summit
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Family of man who died after a hair transplant warns others to avoid cowboy clinics
Ladyboys steal Russian tourist’s gold necklace in Pattaya, Thailand
7-Eleven stores introduce digital govt service channel for Thais
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Tourists flock to famous market in Koh Samui
9 year olds smoke cannabis on Pattaya Beach in Thailand
A guide to the costs of international schools in Thailand
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Elderly Australian amputee abandoned in a hostel receiving care
Iranian Kurdish football player arrested after speaking out
New direct flight between Muscat and Bangkok
Boobs ban! Macro-textured implants outlawed in Thailand
Four members of drug gang arrested in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
Man arrested in South Thailand for attempted murder in Phuket
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangladeshi-Burmese border conference offers model for Thailand
Why aren’t tourists returning to Khao San Road?
Why Is Thailand So Cheap?
Thai gangs traffic Kenyans to Myanmar scam factories
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste
Pattaya’s Walk and Eat food festival coming up
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis6 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Sponsored1 day ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment2 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Guides3 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok Travel3 days ago
Bangkok’s best health massage and spa: The ultimate pampering experience
-
Bangkok1 day ago
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
-
Songkhla4 days ago
Russian crewman’s hand cut off in Songkhla ship accident
-
Chon Buri4 days ago
Sea turtle choked to death on plastic waste