One dead, many injured in Phang Nga bus crash | The Thaiger

Phang Nga
One dead, many injured in Phang Nga bus crash
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
One person has been found dead while many others have sustained injuries in a Phang Nga bus collision this morning.
Newshawk Phuket reports that emergency responders were notified of the incident this morning on Phet Kasem Road, southbound, in Borsane, Thapput in Phang Nga.
The collision was between the the tour bus and a silver pick-up. Both vehicles have sustained serious damage as a result of the collision.
One person was found dead at the scene while many other are reported to have sustained injuries in the crash. They have been rushed to Thapput Hospital.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Phang Nga
Surin Islands in Phang Nga closed until November
The Mu Koh Surin National Park in Phang Nga, 100 kilometres north of the Similans, has been closed down for the wet season and will be open again in November.
The Mu Koh Surin National Park Chief Puttapot Kuprasit says, “The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting that today there will be 60-70% chance of rain and high waves up to three metres in open waters of the Andaman Sea off Mu Koh Surin coast.”
“For tourist safety the national park is being temporary closed from today until November. Normally the national park is closed from May 16 to November 15 every year. The national park will be re-opened again from November 16, 2019 to May 15, 2020.
Krabi
Weather warning issued for Phuket
PHOTO: Phuket Lifeguard Service
An urgent weather warning for heavy rains, strong winds and wave warning has been issued by the Phuket Governor.
Issued at 11am today, the warning forecasts “a strong westerly wind is expected to bring heavy rains to southern Thailand and the Andaman coast from today until at least May 10.”
The warning is in effect for Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
“People should proceed with caution. Similarly, all ships should proceed with caution and small boat should stay ashore.”
Today’s official forecast from the Thai Meteorological Bureau…
Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Westerly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
Phang Nga
One boy drowns, two two others plucked out of the surf in Phang Nga
A boy has drowned while two others have been rescued from the seas off Phang Nga. At 4.20am this morning the dead body of a 12 year old was found under the Natai Bridge, about one kilometre from where he went missing.
Kokkloi Police were notified that the three children had been washed out to sea by a wave near the Natai Pier in Kokloi, Phang Nga yesterday.
Two of them were male twins aged 12 years old named Ittikorn and Ittinop R-ree, the other was a nine year old girl Sukanya Saeang.
Two of them were rescued – Ittakorn and Sukanya – while Ittinop remained missing. The search was launched immediately and continued until dark but failed to find the boy. The search continuing again this morning when they found the boy’s body.
