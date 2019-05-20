One dead, many injured in Phang Nga bus crash | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Phang Nga

One dead, many injured in Phang Nga bus crash

One dead, many injured in Phang Nga bus crash

PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket

One person has been found dead while many others have sustained injuries in a Phang Nga bus collision this morning.

Newshawk Phuket reports that emergency responders were notified of the incident this morning on Phet Kasem Road, southbound, in Borsane, Thapput in Phang Nga.

The collision was between the the tour bus and a silver pick-up. Both vehicles have sustained serious damage as a result of the collision.

One person was found dead at the scene while many other are reported to have sustained injuries in the crash. They have been rushed to Thapput Hospital.

Police are continuing their investigation.

