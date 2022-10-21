Connect with us

Major road in Phang Nga flooded

Petchkasem Road, photo by Naewna.

A major road in Phang Nga was heavily flooded on Wednesday, with the flooded area almost 1 kilometre long. The flood on Petchkasem Road stretched from the fresh market in Takua Pa district to Khao Lak Medical Centre, with small cars unable to pass, Naewna reported.

Phang Nga’s governor visited the flooded area, and said he had ordered Takua Pa’s chief and other officials to deal with the flood. He said he planned to declare the area a flood zone, in order to form a budget for relief. 

The flood relief would happen in three stages. In the first stage, the head of the Phang Nga Security Guard would install a water pump with a capacity of 28,000 litres per minute, in order to accelerate drainage. 

The second stage would involve replacing pipes under the road. The third stage would involve installing larger pipes. 

Meanwhile, provincial authorities have warned that the heavy rain will continue until Monday October 24. 

Weather conditions are ravaging Phang Nga, as well as several other areas of Thailand. Last week, strong winds interrupted travel to the Similan and Surin islands off Phang Nga. 

The Similan Islands National Park chief announced on Saturday that the winds were making boat trips dangerous. Day trips to the islands were halted from October 16-18, forcing several operators to cancel trips.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending