VIDEO: Young Thais have a blast at Pattaya Music Festival weekend 2

Teens at Pattaya Music Festival, photo by Pattaya Mail.

Young Thais had a blast during the second weekend of the Pattaya Music Festival last night, and on Friday. Hundreds of teens took to Jomtien Beach to watch popular singers and bands perform live, including pop-rock artist ‘Stamp’. Hip hop artists also performed.

Video footage from The Pattaya News shows the eager youngsters packing onto the beach, and the roads around it. The crowd closed traffic on several streets.

YouTube video

Officials required chairs in the stage area, and enforced other Covid-19 restrictions as well. These included mask-wearing, and making sure people were vaccinated. Outside of the main stage area, hundreds if not thousands of people were crowded around the Jomtien night market.

Below are the dates of the next two weekends of the Pattaya Music Festival this month:

  • Third week (August 19 – 20): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction
  • Fourth week (August 26 – 27): One concert stage will be available at Central Pattaya Junction

The event is offered with free entry, and the door will open from 5pm onward. The artist lineups include Thai singers and music bands while street food stalls will be scattered throughout the area.

Visitors must show a Covid vaccination certificate or provide an ATK test result within 72 hours of entering the musical festival gates.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | The Pattaya News

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending