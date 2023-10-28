Buddhist Lent aka Ok Phansa Festival celebrations end October 30

Photo courtesy of Thailand Now

The Ok Phansa Festival, a significant event marking the culmination of the Buddhist Lent, is celebrated with great fervour across Thailand today. This time of festivity and merit-making is observed in different styles and on various dates, depending on the regions and their unique traditions.

From October 20 to 30, the Mekong River in the Mueang District will be the scene of the Illuminated Boat Procession. This procession in Nakhon Phanom will see beautifully decorated boats, paying homage to Lord Buddha. These floating vessels also make offerings to the mythical Naga serpent believed to reside in the river.

The Rap Bua Festival will unfold from October 22 to 30 at the Bang Phli City Hall and Wat Bang Phli Yai Nai in Samut Prakan. This unique ancient Buddhist tradition features a barge procession carrying a replica of the Luangpho To Buddhist image along Khlong Samrong. The locals of Bang Phli District also participate in the Rap Bua activity, which involves receiving lotus.

The Wax Castle Festival will take place in Sakon Nakhon from October 23 to 29 at the 80th Chaloem Phrakiat Park and Wat Phrathat Choeng Chum. The event features a procession of intricately carved wax castles that depict scenes from heaven. These are brought to Wat Phrathat Choeng Chum. Additionally, traditional long-boat races will be held on the Nong Han Reservoir.

The Naga Fireball World Festival, one of the more mysterious events on Thailand’s calendar, will be celebrated tomorrow. The event, held at various locations including the Mekong River in Mueang District and Lan Naga Boek Fa in Phon Phisai District, centres around unexplained fireballs that annually erupt into the sky from the Mekong River.

The Ok Phansa Festival in Roi Et will be observed on October 30 at Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park. The event is famous for the Sorapanya Chanting competition, ‘Khao Thip’ making ceremony, and lantern decorations.

Other events

From October 26 to November 3, Surat Thani will host the Chak Phra, Robe Offering, and Long-boat Racing Festival. The event, held on the Tapi River, Na Mueang Road, and Ban Don Road, will see elaborately decorated floats hauling revered Buddha images on the river and land. The nine-day festivities also include long-boat races.

The Chak Phra Festival will be observed in Yala tomorrow at the Yala Municipal Youth Centre. The highlight of the event is the procession of revered Buddha images in elaborately decorated floats around the city.

The largest Tak Bat Devo ceremony in Thailand will occur in Uthai Thani from the tomorrow to October 30 at Wat Sangkat Rattana Khiri. The main element of the day is the offerings made to about 500 Buddhist monks, descending the 449-step staircase from the temple’s chedi, reported Pattaya News.

In Khon Kaen, the Tak Bat Devo Festival will be observed on October 30 at Wat Phra Bat Phu Pan Kham. The event will see offerings made to 299 Buddhist monks, descending the 1,049-step staircase from the temple’s chedi.

The Tak Bat Devo Festival in Lop Buri will also take place October 30 at Wat Khao Phra Ngam. The event promises to be a memorable one, filled with reverence and respect for the Buddhist traditions and teachings.

