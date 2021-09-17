Connect with us

Pattaya

Thai-Russian 4 year old girl drowns in Pattaya home pool

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A 4 year old girl drowned in a Pattaya area pool. (via Pattaya News)

In Bang Lamung, a family is mourning the loss of a young girl who drowned in a small private swimming pool in a family friend’s home. The incident took place Wednesday evening while the family from Buri Ram was visiting their friend in the Pattaya area.

The girl was half Thai and half Russian and 4 years old. The owner of the home within a housing estate in Nongprue is a 27 year old Thai woman who requested her name be withheld. She had been hosting her Russian friend and his Thai wife as well as their children, the number of which was not specified. They had come from Buri Ram to Chon Buri on holiday.

The adults reported that they were talking inside the house when they noticed that the 4 year old had gone missing. When they went looking for the toddler, they were horrified to discover her body floating in the small round swimming pool belonging to the home.

Police and emergency responders were called to the scene at 8:30 pm and arrived to find the girl had been pulled from the water and was lying on the tiles next to the swimming pool. They raced her to the local hospital, but she was pronounced dead despite the best efforts of emergency responders and rescue workers.

The incident was lamented as a tragedy by Bang Lamung Police but they still will conduct a full investigation of specific details on the events leading to the young girls’ death.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Recent comments:
image
RobMuir
2021-09-17 13:16
Pools are silent killer. Once they quickly slip under there is no sound. Kids are naturally attracted to water. And it only takes a minute.
image
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2021-09-17 13:28
Most common cause of death among children, under 15, in Thailand. Amazingly it even beats traffic as cause.
image
Bob20
2021-09-17 13:31
I was amazed that so few Thais learn to swim. It's why the Rotary clubs always organise lessons...
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

