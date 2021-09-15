Connect with us

Thailand

Phuket construction worker drowns after getting stuck under storm drain

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PR Phuket

A 40-ish year old construction worker was killed in Phuket yesterday after he got stuck under a section of a storm drain; he eventually downed after rescue efforts failed. The man had been working at a construction site for a flood protection project near the Patong Hospital. He has been identified only as “Mr Mahana” and the Pattaya news says he is somewhere in the 35-40 year age range.

When the man’s coworker’s discovered Mahan’s dire situation, they rushed in to rescue him, but the storm drain proved too much for them to lift and the man perished. Rescue officials and Patong Police were dispatched to the scene around 3pm. Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee and Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri, a police chief, and officers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation also went to the scene. After an hour, a crane was able to lift the storm drain section off Mahana, say officials.

Officials offered no explanation as to why Mahana was in the dangerous area or what preventative measures were in place to ensure sections of the storm drain wouldn’t fall on a worker. Patong police closed off the area of Phra Metta Rd where the incident occurred in case the ground collapsed at the site.

Phuket construction worker drowns after getting stuck under storm drain | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Patong Police

Mahana had been working on a project for the Public Works and Town Planning and Country Planning Department. The goal of the project is to install storm drains to prevent flooding in central Patong. It is set to last for 120 days from July 25 to November 21.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 hours ago

Missing expat on Koh Phi Phi, New visa package for the rich | Thailand News Today | September 15
Best of4 hours ago

Top Agencies to Rent a Condo with in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 13,798 new cases; provincial totals
Sponsored2 days ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand5 hours ago

Hot and Spicy comments | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 18
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Booster for those with 2 Sinovac vaccines coming by October
Thailand5 hours ago

Samut Prakan man allegedly extorts residents for their registration plates
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand6 hours ago

Deputy inspector of police booze smuggling case not commenting
Thailand6 hours ago

Phuket construction worker drowns after getting stuck under storm drain
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

“Sandbox Safety Zone in School” says 85% vaccination to reopen
Road deaths7 hours ago

Motorbike accident kills 26 year old woman near Pattaya
Krabi8 hours ago

Krabi starts partial lockdown, curfew; Phi Phi closure extended
World8 hours ago

North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles off their coast
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Lacking gov’t aid, Phuket nightlife advises opening as restaurants
Thailand8 hours ago

Daily Covid Update | Wednesday, September 15 |
Malaysia9 hours ago

Nearly 40 border officials quarantined for testing after 9 migrant workers they arrested test positive for Covid
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 day ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending