Thai man found dead in Chon Buri pond after leaving drinking party

A Thai man was discovered dead in a pond in Chon Buri yesterday after leaving a drinking party. Police suspect that the 52 year old man might have entered the water to cool himself down and tragically drowned.

Huay Yai Police were notified about the incident around 8.30pm and promptly arrived at the scene with rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

The authorities discovered the pond, which held an elevated wooden cabin built on top, situated in the Khao Mai Kaeo sub-district of the Banglamung district in Chon Buri. The body of the victim, identified as Channarong Promsri, was found floating near the embankment. Upon recovering the body, the police estimated that the man might have died three to five hours earlier.

There were no visible wounds on the victim’s body, and all of his belongings were found to still be in his possession.

An unidentified friend of Channarong informed the Pattaya News that they had been drinking together all night until dawn yesterday. The victim left the party alone and disappeared, which prompted his friend to search for him, ultimately leading to the devastating discovery.

The friend requested that his identity not be revealed to the public. Channarong’s body was transported to Banglamung Hospital for an autopsy. The police suspect that he might have entered the water to cool off and unfortunately drowned, ultimately resulting in his death.

Elsewhere in Chon Buri, a group of food vendors rescued an abandoned eight month old baby boy near a police booth.

According to a report by Channel 7, the vendors bathed and fed the infant before contacting the police. One vendor heard the baby’s cries and spotted him crawling in front of the police booth. The baby’s parents were nowhere to be seen, so she rushed to take care of him.

The police sent the baby to Bang Lamueng Hospital for a health check adding that they would later transfer the baby to a shelter for children and families.