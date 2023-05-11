Drunk man rescued from Pattaya sea after argument with girlfriend

Photo via CH3

A heavily drunk man was found floating on a buoy 30 metres from the shore in Pattaya, eastern Thailand, in the early hours of this morning. His mother said he got into the sea after quarrelling with his girlfriend.

At 5am, officers at Mueang Pattaya Police Station were informed that someone had disappeared in the sea at Jomtien Beach in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Police and marine rescuers rushed to the beach.

Police found a 49 year old woman, Bang-on Tiabrit, crying for help. She said her son, Anon, went into the sea and disappeared more than half an hour ago.

Marine rescuers sent out a boat and after searching for more than one hour, they found 29 year old Anon Srirue unconscious lying on top of a buoy, more than 30 metres from the coast. They safely brought him ashore.

Bang-on said that her son had an argument with his girlfriend at the family home late last night and left the house in a huff. She and Anon’s girlfriend grew concerned so they decided to go out and look for him.

They found Anon drinking alcohol alone on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach. The arguing started again. Bang-on said that Anon’s girlfriend was asking to see the dashcam on Anon’s car, but he refused to show her.

The arguing continued until Anon told his mother that he wanted to die and walked into the sea in the middle of the night. More than one hour later, Anon was brought ashore as the sun rose.

