Polish motorcyclist, sidecar driver injured in Sattahip accident

Published: 17:22, 06 May 2024| Updated: 17:22, 06 May 2024
A road accident in Na Jomtien, Sattahip, last night left a Polish motorcyclist and a local sidecar driver seriously injured. The collision took place at approximately 5.40pm, yesterday, May 5, outside a construction materials store situated on Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip district, Chon Buri province.

Upon receiving notification about the incident, Na Jomtien police and rescue personnel from the Sattahip Sawang Rojanatham Foundation promptly arrived at the scene.

Two injured men were discovered at the site of the accident. The first casualty, a 19 year old Polish national named Benjamin Kesik, was found lying on the road. He was suffering from a significant open wound on his left knee and numerous scrapes across his body.

Kesik had been riding a Kawasaki motorcycle, which was severely damaged in the mishap. He was quickly transported to the Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for immediate care.

The second victim, a 35 year old man identified as Mong, was covered in scrapes. His nationality remains unconfirmed. Mong had been operating a Honda Wave motorcycle, modified with a sidecar for the purpose of selling roti. He was provided medical assistance at the Wat Yansangwararam Woramahawihan Hospital.

A dashcam recording from a motorist who was trailing the two victims unveiled the chain of events leading to the accident. It depicted the Polish motorcyclist, allegedly travelling at high speed, as the sidecar motorcycle turned into his path while making a U-turn. This sudden move resulted in the collision, launching both the motorcyclists and their vehicles in opposite directions.

The Na Jomtien police are currently reviewing the recorded footage. They plan to call upon the parties involved for necessary legal proceedings once they have recovered.

It is crucial to note that every detail reported is based on the initial information gathered at the scene. As the investigation proceeds, more information may be uncovered, potentially altering the current understanding of the incident, reported Pattaya News.

