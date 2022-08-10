Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya’s tourist busses are back at the floating market, but missing Chinese

Published

 on 

Many tourists at the floating market have been Vietnamese, and Indian. Photo by Pattaya Mail.

Now that many of Thailand’s Covid-19 restrictions have eased, tourists are boarding busses to Pattaya once again. Tour busses were back at the Pattaya Floating Market earlier this week.

While there were several Indian and Vietnamese tourists on the busses, the busses were missing a group that once played a major role in Thailand’s tourism market- the Chinese. One boat noodle seller at the market said there are still some Chinese tourists who go there, however, they usually come with their families and in small groups. She said they usually don’t come on organised tours.

The noodle seller, Atcharaporn, along with other vendors, said the government should work on bringing back Chinese tourists. They said that Indian and Vietnamese tourists don’t spend as much money as Chinese tourists do.

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand has targeted India to offset the lack of Chinese tourists. So far this year, 337,000 Indian tourists have flocked to the kingdom. The one country to beat India in the number of its citizens travelling to Thailand is Malaysia, with 420,000 tourists. TAT claims that wedding tourism has grown popular among Indian visitors to Thailand, and it now has a goal of holding 400 events related to wedding tourism this year.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Chinese tourists made up between 25-30% of visits.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather3 seconds ago

Tropical storm ‘Mulan’ to hit several provinces of Thailand between August 11-13
Pattaya25 mins ago

Pattaya’s tourist busses are back at the floating market, but missing Chinese
Phuket43 mins ago

TikTok post accuses Phuket restaurant of unfair, unlisted prices
Sponsored2 hours ago

LASIK eye surgery with state-of-the-art procedures in Thailand
Krabi1 hour ago

Whale shark washed up on a Krabi beach in Thailand
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand introduces fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat
Eastern Thailand1 hour ago

Baby’s birthday party turns violent in eastern Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand’s new narcotics laws offers drug offenders treatment
Thailand2 hours ago

Toad travels from Thailand to Wales in student’s suitcase
Crime2 hours ago

Thai stunt director released from Myanmar
Economy2 hours ago

US’s Chips & Science Act good news for Thailand’s car industry
Thailand3 hours ago

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa to 45 days | GMT
Visa18 hours ago

CCSA to consider extending Thailand tourist visa on arrival to 45 days
Bangkok18 hours ago

Man caught taking drugs inside a Bangkok police booth didn’t give a crap
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand no longer considers Covid “dangerous infectious disease” 
Crime19 hours ago

Wife says boss of Mountain B in Pattaya is ‘not a villain’
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending