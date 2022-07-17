Pattaya train crashes into truck, 3 survive with minor injuries

Three people in a pickup truck survived with only minor injuries after a train crashed into the truck in Pattaya yesterday. The truck driver, 54 year old Prasert, said that he was in a hurry, and the railway crossing time and warnings were too short. He said he felt the train had come too fast. The incident happened at the Nong Phang Puay railway in Chon Buri province’s Banglamung district.

Photos of Prasert’s truck show the truck’s front, and part of the back, severely damaged. Prasert and his passengers had minor injuries, and refused to be taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, Pattaya police were reviewing CCTV footage to pursue legal action against the driver.

The train operators have a slightly different take. They said that as the train was heading for Bangkok, it crashed into a pickup truck that had no regard for the crossing. The operators told The Pattaya News…

“The truck front protruded on the track after failing to cross the track in time and led to this crash.”

Elsewhere in Thailand, there have been a few deaths this year of people who were hit by trains. Last month, a man in Bangkok was reported dead after being hit by a Dark Red Line train, of the State Railway of Thailand, between Lak Hok and Don Mueng Stations. The train operator, SRT Electrified Train Company Limited, insisted that the man wasn’t a passenger and sneaked into the restricted area for some other unknown reason.

While Prasert and his passengers survived with only minor injuries, time will tell how any legal issues between Prasert and the railway company will unfold.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News