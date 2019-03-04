“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image | The Thaiger

Pattaya
“Pattaya: Sex Capital of the World” – but tourism chief is determined to change image
Pattaya’s tourism office says that changing the seaside resort’s seedy image won’t happen overnight.
But office chief Sinchai Watanasartsathorn says he is determined to work with both public and private to change Pattaya’s image.
Sinchai, also a member of the chamber of commerce, was speaking to the Pattaya News following a story that appeared in the UK’s Mirror online website.
The Mirror story described Pattaya as the “Sex Capital of the World” (not the first story with that headline over the years), that there were 27,000 prostitutes in the city, or one in five of the female population, and the article opined that all this goes on despite ‘pay-for-play’ being illegal in the kingdom.
“It is undeniable that stories like this have a detrimental effect on Pattaya.”
“It is especially bad for people who have never been here and those that are weighing up their decisions whether to come or not”.
But Sinchai says he doesn’t have rose tinted glasses and accepts that the resort has gained its sex image for good reason and that the reputation has been earned over many years. But he claims that many people were actively promoting new tourist trends to show that Pattaya has much more to offer than just the sex industry. He said this was vital to attract new and increased investment.
“Both the public and private sector are determined to change this image. It will take time and certainly cannot be achieved overnight but we will ultimately be successful”.
Meanwhile the police claim that, despite many crimes being committed in Pattaya, they were doing their best to address the issues and solve the crimes.
“We need a long term plan,” said a hopeful Sinchai as he called on all sides to improve the resort’s image in the future.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
PHOTO: Pattaya News
Bangkok
Event Round-Up – March 2019
The month kicks off with one of Thailand’s most unique and bizarre festivals and celebrations, that of the Tattoo Festival in Nakhon Chaisi in the province of Nakhon Pathom, around 50 kilometres west of Bangkok. Held at the Wat Bang Phra temple on 2 March, the festival also goes by the name Wai Kru Sak Yant after the spiritual tattoos it celebrates.
Every year, thousands of men gather at Wat Bang Phra to re-charge their sacred sak yant tattoos which are believed to carry special powers for protection and luck. As if possessed by spirits, the men charge towards the temple in a trance-like state which is believed to help the tattoos regain their powers.
The following week on March 7-17 , Pattaya is hosting the biennial AFC Beach Soccer Championship. Organised by the Asian Football Confederation, the championship will see 15 Asian men’s national teams compete for the title, with the three top teams also qualifying for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2019 in Paraguay later this year. With an average of 11 goals per game of 36 minutes, it’s a fast-paced and fun sport to watch!
If food is your thing, head to Banyan Tree Bangkok on March 8 for the Women in Gastronomy event, held to highlight International Women’s Day. Female chefs from Thailand and abroad will share their food and experiences from the kitchens.
Music lovers should head to Pattaya on March 15-16 for the Pattaya Music Festival. Started in 2002, the festival is one of the largest beach music festivals in the world and attracts thousands of people to the shores of the seaside resort to listen to various music genres including jazz, rock, reggae, hip-hop and R&B. And the best part? Entry is free, turning this into a truly unique and inclusive experience!
Muay thai fans unite around their sport on March 17 for the annual Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony. Muay thai students around Thailand will pay respect to their teachers and coaches and show appreciation for the lessons learnt. Many muay thai gyms will also pay special respect to the legendary figure of Nai Khanom Tom who according to legend was taken prisoner during the battle with the Burmese over Ayuthaya.
A number of fights against Burmese soldiers, where Nai Khanom Tom used his Thai boxing skills to defeat his opponents, left the Burmese King so impressed that he awarded the boxer his freedom. Especially big in Ayuthaya, Wai Kru Muay Thai is celebrated with different muay thai exhibitions and demonstrations of arts and crafts.
March 17 is also the date for the Bangsaensook RMCS Mini Marathon. Organised by alumni from the College of Research and Technology, Burapha University, the RMCS Mini Marathon takes participants through a scenic route around the university campus and Bangsaen beach. With three distances available – three kilometres, five kilometres and 10 kilometres – the race offers something for everyone.
The National Youth Games 2019 will take place in Buriram from March 19-29 and will see thousands of youth from all over the country compete in various disciplines. One of them is Bangkok Elite Swim Team who is competing from March 19-23. The team has also qualified for the Liberty Insurance 50th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships 2019.
The end of the month will see the inaugural Elephant Boat Race and River Festival on March 29-31. A departure from the traditional elephant polo, which came to an end last year after fierce opposition from animal rights’ groups, the Elephant Boat Race and River Festival will see international teams compete in the age-old cultural tradition of dragon boat racing, instead using elephant themed boats on the Chao Phraya River.
The month rounds off with the Chiang Mai International Cricket Sixes, also known as the world’s largest amateur cricket sixes tournament from March 31 to April 6. An invitation-only event, teams compete for six trophies, namely the Cup, Bromley Shield, Bowl, Plate and Spoon, with the Cup and Shield accommodating higher levels of cricket and the Spoon considered more of a social event.
For more information and opportunities to sponsor some of these events, visit www.paulpoole.co.th
Pattaya
Wanted Russians walk into Pattaya immigration office
Two Russians wanted on an arrest warrant originating in Phuket have been found and arrested hiding in Pattaya.
Immigration police had no trouble in locating 48 year old Artur Stotskii and 34 year old Iaroslav Scherobatyk. The pair made it very easy by showing up for visa extensions at the Chonburi Immigration Office on February 18.
The January 16 arrest warrants charged the two men with extortion.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Distraught 17 year old mother finds dead child by her side
PHOTO: Daily News
Daily News report on the tragedy of a 17 year old mother who inadvertently suffocated her four month old child.
The mother put her four month old son to sleep by her side in their room in Bo Win, Sri Racha, Chon Buri yesterday afternoon.
He was lying on his front with his head to one side, said ‘Ning’, who was inconsolable when recounting the events with rescue workers.
She said that, due to tiredness, she had fallen asleep by her child’s side. When she awoke later she found that he had his face buried in the mattress and was motionless.
She says he was was cold to the touch and she called Foundation medics urgently.
Medics say she blames herself for her son’s death saying that she had carried him for nine months and couldn’t even care for him for four.
Police accept that the situation was a terrible accident and that the child had died after shifting his position during sleep.
SOURCE: Daily News
John
March 4, 2019 at 8:51 pm
I don’t think that is fair to Pattaya as I think Berlin is the sex capital and Germany the sex country. Many more girls in Berlin than in Pattaya- much more than 500 sex houses and prostitution is allowed in Germany.
JSP
March 4, 2019 at 10:47 pm
Pattaya is also one of the best family destinations in Thailand. The beach in Sattahip or Bang Saray is beautiful, there are waterparks, a botanical garden, children playgrounds, family-farms for visits, even a shopping center dedicated to children. Phuket doesn’t have such great family entertainment options.