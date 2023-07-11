Tragic revelation: Husband’s confession uncovers dark history of domestic abuse in wife’s murder

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The husband of a 44 year old woman found dead in her rented room confessed to her murder and shed on a history of domestic abuse.

The police took note of the fact that the deceased had lodged three complaints against her husband for physical abuse. The accused husband, now in custody, confessed to the murder, stating that their escalating disputes had led him to lose control. The incident took place today in the Nong Kham district of Sri Racha, Chon Buri.

Upon receiving a distress call, Officer Naphadol Wandee of Nongkham Police Station hurried to the rented property in Nong Kham, accompanied by investigating officers and rescue staff from Pure Yiang Tai Sri Racha.

At the scene, they discovered the lifeless body of a woman named Rattana. Bruises were visible on her cheeks and under her eyes as her motionless figure lay face-up in the middle of the room. The police carefully documented the distressing conditions as crucial evidence. Additionally, they encountered the deceased’s husband, Sompong, who was waiting to provide his testimony to the police, as reported by KhaoSod.

In his confession, Sompong admitted to being responsible for his wife’s murder. He revealed that their marriage had been tumultuous for approximately three years, with heated confrontations often escalating into violence.

On the fateful day of his wife’s death, he brutally assaulted her, leading to her untimely end. Overwhelmed by the gravity of the incident, Sompong promptly surrendered to the police.

Follow us on :













Police disclosed that Rattana previously filed reports of her husband’s violence at the Nong Kham Police Station on July 2. She claimed that her husband had kicked her three times, causing serious injuries. With Sompong now securely in custody, the police are conducting further investigations in accordance with legal procedures.

This unfortunate incident follows a similar case in May, where a drunken husband was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife out of jealousy and financial disputes at a residence in the central province of Ratchaburi. The man, identified as 36-year-old Mongkon, confessed to repeatedly slashing his wife with a sickle knife used for coconut harvesting. To read more click HERE.