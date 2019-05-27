Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership
Pattaya Mail are reporting that there’s been a renewed push to limit the number of pets residents can keep and make registration compulsory in Pattaya.
Pattaya’s deputy mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a May 21 meeting on new regulations governing the keeping and registration of dogs and cats. The proposals are based on a Public Health Department memo from February 2016 that would limit owners of normal-sized homes to 2 dogs and 3 cats.
Pets would have to be registered at the sub-district office with allowances made for larger homes.
The proposal wouldn’t include changes proposed by the Agriculture Ministry in 2018 that would have imposed payment of fees for registration. Other rules cover moving pets to new areas, signage and picking up after their messes in public areas.
SOURCE:Pattaya Mail
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Pattaya
Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals
PHOTOS: The Nation
Highly flammable toxic chemicals found inside the burned out cargo at Laem Chabang Seaport in Chon Buri, just north of Pattaya, hadn’t been declared. The Director of the Port told reporters that 18 out of 35 remaining cargo containers on the ship held calcium hypochlorite and chlorinated paraffin wax.
The fire broke out onboard the South Korean ship KMTC Hongkong while docking at the country’s largest seaport on Saturday morning around 8am, according to Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon.
“These are not only highly toxic to human health and environment, but also very flammable and can ignite by themselves.”
Kamolsak said after a lot of effort, the port officers successfully put out the fire late on Saturday. The investigation team was sent in yesterday to inspect the damage at the scene. The inspection team found calcium hypochlorite in 13 cargos and chlorinated paraffin wax in five other cargos, so it was concluded that the ignition of these toxic chemicals is the most plausible cause of fire at this stage of the investigation.
A preliminary report on Saturday had said there were no toxic chemicals onboard and the cargo only contained dolls. He said the owners of the shipments had not declared these toxic chemicals to the Thai Customs Office, so the officers did not know what was inside the cargo.
Nearby communities around Laem Chabang Seaport had earlier reported on Saturday that they suffered from noxious smoke and acidic ashes raining down over their villages, which triggered the evacuation of many communities around the seaport.
Air quality measured inside Laem Chabang Seaport yesterday morning found the level of Volatile Organic Compounds, formaldehyde and chlorine gas in the air were back below safe limits.
However, as some of the water and foam, used for extinguishing the fire, had leaked into the sea the PCD has already coordinated with the Thailand Port Authority to place floating booms around the area to prevent further chemical contamination in the sea.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
PHOTOS: Pattaya Message
Officials from Chon Buri Municipality says there is no source of wastewater found after inspections along the canals.
The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.5 million views already. Read more and see the video HERE.
The ‘stop gap’ solution was a real STOP GAP solution as they rammed sandbags into the outlet which had blackwater gushing last weekend and forcing officials to close the beach.
Read more HERE.
Pattaya Message today reports that Nongprue Municipality in Banglamung report they can’t any business operators or factories that are releasing wastewater into local canals. They also presented documentation to the media to confirm that those places have been checked.
Whatever was gushing into the Gulf of Thailand, there was a LOT of it and ruined the beach for holidaymakers for many days.
Pattaya
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
PHOTO: Sophon Cable
Sophon Cable TV on Facebook has quoted the head of the Eastern Seaboard Hotel Association, Sanpetch Supphabowonsathian, saying advance bookings for this high season in Pattaya showed a 5-10% increase on last year.
But as the local hotel association were upbeat over an increase in hotel bookings, the news was followed by an avalanche of racist invective that the tourists were not the tourists they wanted.
Comments on the Facebook post were bemoaning that all the tourists in the resort were either Indians, Chinese or Arabs.
“They don’t spend much, cause trouble and have no manners.”
“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”
The post from the hotel association noted that, though prices remained static due to oversupply, it was positive news for the industry. But this was met with scorn by local Thais comments.
“Yeh right…but it’s only the Chinese”.
“Where are the Americans?”
“Don’t ask me about the Indians. I would prefer Russians any day but there aren’t any”.
“It is just Chinese groups. What’s the use? They won’t even buy a drink from you.”
“It’s just Chinese, Indians and Arabs. They have no manners and treat Pattaya like it’s their own country”.
SOURCE: Sophon Cable
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
Alive and kicking. Tony Jaa says he’s very much alive.
Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok
Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership
Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals
Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease
Taxi driver injured – stabbed by his colleague in Mai Khao, Phuket
Thailand’s pro-army party hopes to seal deal with Democrats and Bhumjaithai today
HM The King acknowledges the passing of General Prem
Structures on Nui and Freedom beaches in Phuket to be demolished
Incomes on the rise for Thai expats
Tough times ahead for next Thai government after hard fought weekend votes
Statesman, influencer and pacifier – reflections on the death of “General Prem”
Fishing trawler capsizes off Phang Nga in local storm cell
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
-
Pattaya2 days ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Technology3 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Hot News1 day ago
Prem Tinsulanonda dies of heart failure at 98
-
Business1 day ago
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
-
Environment1 day ago
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Chinese, Taiwanese and Singaporeans dominate Asia’s cruise market