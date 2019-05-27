Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership | The Thaiger

Pattaya Mail are reporting that there’s been a renewed push to limit the number of pets residents can keep and make registration compulsory in Pattaya.

Pattaya’s deputy mayor Manote Nongyai chaired a May 21 meeting on new regulations governing the keeping and registration of dogs and cats. The proposals are based on a Public Health Department memo from February 2016 that would limit owners of normal-sized homes to 2 dogs and 3 cats.

Pets would have to be registered at the sub-district office with allowances made for larger homes.

The proposal wouldn’t include changes proposed by the Agriculture Ministry in 2018 that would have imposed payment of fees for registration. Other rules cover moving pets to new areas, signage and picking up after their messes in public areas.

SOURCE:Pattaya Mail



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 27, 2019

By

Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: The Nation

Highly flammable toxic chemicals found inside the burned out cargo at Laem Chabang Seaport in Chon Buri, just north of Pattaya, hadn’t been declared. The Director of the Port told reporters that 18 out of 35 remaining cargo containers on the ship held calcium hypochlorite and chlorinated paraffin wax.

The fire broke out onboard the South Korean ship KMTC Hongkong while docking at the country’s largest seaport on Saturday morning around 8am, according to Port Authority director Kamolsak Phromprayoon.

“These are not only highly toxic to human health and environment, but also very flammable and can ignite by themselves.”

Kamolsak said after a lot of effort, the port officers successfully put out the fire late on Saturday. The investigation team was sent in yesterday to inspect the damage at the scene. The inspection team found calcium hypochlorite in 13 cargos and chlorinated paraffin wax in five other cargos, so it was concluded that the ignition of these toxic chemicals is the most plausible cause of fire at this stage of the investigation.

A preliminary report on Saturday had said there were no toxic chemicals onboard and the cargo only contained dolls. He said the owners of the shipments had not declared these toxic chemicals to the Thai Customs Office, so the officers did not know what was inside the cargo.

Nearby communities around Laem Chabang Seaport had earlier reported on Saturday that they suffered from noxious smoke and acidic ashes raining down over their villages, which triggered the evacuation of many communities around the seaport.

Air quality measured inside Laem Chabang Seaport yesterday morning found the level of Volatile Organic Compounds, formaldehyde and chlorine gas in the air were back below safe limits.

However, as some of the water and foam, used for extinguishing the fire, had leaked into the sea the PCD has already coordinated with the Thailand Port Authority to place floating booms around the area to prevent further chemical contamination in the sea.

Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals | News by The Thaiger Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Environment

The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

May 26, 2019

By

The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Pattaya Message

Officials from Chon Buri Municipality says there is no source of wastewater found after inspections along the canals.

The video of the untreated sewage and wastewater gushing into the Gulf of Thailand has accumulated 1.5 million views already. Read more and see the video HERE.

The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya's Jomtien Beach | News by The Thaiger

The ‘stop gap’ solution was a real STOP GAP solution as they rammed sandbags into the outlet which had blackwater gushing last weekend and forcing officials to close the beach.

Read more HERE.

Pattaya Message today reports that Nongprue Municipality in Banglamung report they can’t any business operators or factories that are releasing wastewater into local canals. They also presented documentation to the media to confirm that those places have been checked.

Whatever was gushing into the Gulf of Thailand, there was a LOT of it and ruined the beach for holidaymakers for many days.

The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya's Jomtien Beach | News by The Thaiger The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya's Jomtien Beach | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Pattaya

“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 25, 2019

By

“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online | The Thaiger

Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”

PHOTO: Sophon Cable

Sophon Cable TV on Facebook has quoted the head of the Eastern Seaboard Hotel Association, Sanpetch Supphabowonsathian, saying advance bookings for this high season in Pattaya showed a 5-10% increase on last year.

But as the local hotel association were upbeat over an increase in hotel bookings, the news was followed by an avalanche of racist invective that the tourists were not the tourists they wanted.

Comments on the Facebook post were bemoaning that all the tourists in the resort were either Indians, Chinese or Arabs.

“They don’t spend much, cause trouble and have no manners.”

“Where are all the nice ones – like Americans – who spend cash and behave well!?”

The post from the hotel association noted that, though prices remained static due to oversupply, it was positive news for the industry. But this was met with scorn by local Thais comments.

“Yeh right…but it’s only the Chinese”.

“Where are the Americans?”

“Don’t ask me about the Indians. I would prefer Russians any day but there aren’t any”.

“It is just Chinese groups. What’s the use? They won’t even buy a drink from you.”

“It’s just Chinese, Indians and Arabs. They have no manners and treat Pattaya like it’s their own country”.

SOURCE: Sophon Cable

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2” | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 day ago

“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 621 day ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 days ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 622 days ago

ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส. | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 623 days ago

สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 624 days ago

[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 days ago

พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love” | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK4 days ago

ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”

Trending