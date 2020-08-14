Pattaya motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in collision | The Thaiger

A motorcyclist in North Pattaya sustained serious injuries in a collision with a sedan last night. Emergency responders were notified of the accident, at a North Pattaya intersection on Sukhumvit Road, at 9pm. Police, emergency responders and reporters went to the scene to find the motorbike driver, who had suffered serious injuries, lying on the road. He was not immediately identified.

Nearby, the rescue staff found a damaged sedan and motorbike. The sedan’s driver, 30 year old Natanon Rueaksanga, was waiting at the scene. A witness 57 year old Rueng Suta, a taxi motorbike driver, told The Pattaya News that the motorbike was making a u-turn, while the sedan driven by Natanon was coming the opposite way. Natanon had no way of avoiding the collision, according to Rueng.

Pattaya police are continuing their investigation for potential legal action and reviewing CCTV video to determine the actual cause of, and liability for, the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News