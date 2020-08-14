Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in collision

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya motorcyclist suffers severe injuries in collision | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News
A motorcyclist in North Pattaya sustained serious injuries in a collision with a sedan last night. Emergency responders were notified of the accident, at a North Pattaya intersection on Sukhumvit Road, at 9pm. Police, emergency responders and reporters went to the scene to find the motorbike driver, who had suffered serious injuries, lying on the road. He was not immediately identified.

Nearby, the rescue staff found a damaged sedan and motorbike. The sedan’s driver, 30 year old Natanon Rueaksanga, was waiting at the scene. A witness 57 year old Rueng Suta, a taxi motorbike driver, told The Pattaya News that the motorbike was making a u-turn, while the sedan driven by Natanon was coming the opposite way. Natanon had no way of avoiding the collision, according to Rueng.

Pattaya police are continuing their investigation for potential legal action and reviewing CCTV video to determine the actual cause of, and liability for, the incident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

