Pattaya massage shop raided for allegedly violating closure order | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya massage shop raided for allegedly violating closure order
A Pattaya massage shop was raided and 7 women were arrested for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree and disease control measures ordering the certain nonessential businesses to close. Police say the shop was “pretending” to be closed by pulling the shutter partly down and keeping the lights off.
The owner of the massage shop on Central Pattaya Road in Nongprue, 47 year old Boonsri Howart, was arrested on site. She faces charges of violating both the Emergency Decree and Chon Buri disease control order as well as allegedly operating a health massage shop without permit.
Police also say they found 6 staff members inside the shop. The staff members face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by gathering socially, risking the spread of Covid-19.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Pattaya
Angry passenger attacks motorbike driver following collision in Pattaya – VIDEO
An angry motorbike passenger involved in a collision that injured 3 in Pattaya has attacked the driver for crashing. The Pattaya News reports that 3 people have been injured after a motorbike drove into road barriers at an intersection on South Pattaya Road.
Emergency workers arrived at the scene to find a damaged motorbike and the injured driver and his 2 passengers. The driver had sustained injuries to his face and was bleeding heavily. Both passengers had sustained minor injuries. None of the injured have been named.
While the driver was being treated by emergency workers, 1 of the passengers began physically attacking him, saying he’d told him to be careful. Medical personnel were able to stop the dispute and get the driver to a local hospital for further treatment. It’s understood the 2 passengers refused treatment.
The police have not yet confirmed if there will be any charges arising out of the collision.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Transport
Pattaya motorbike taxi commended after returning wallet to foreigner
A Pattaya motorbike taxi driver is being commended online after finding and returning a lost wallet to a foreigner. The woman, 43 year old Kelaya Supaphol, was dropping off a customer by the McDonald’s on Pattaya’s Second Road when she says she saw the wallet on the ground.
She picked up the wallet and checked inside, with another motorbike taxi driver acting as a witness. They discovered multiple valuable licenses and identification documents that identified the foreign owner of the wallet and arranged to meet him at a restaurant in the Pratumnak Hill area to return the wallet.
The foreign man was so pleased with the woman’s honest behaviour that he gave her 1,000 baht. The other motorbike taxi posted pictures of the incident on a well-known Thai social media group called Pattaya Talk. It was there that she received praise for her actions that left both her and the wallet’s owner happy with how the situation ended.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Crime
16 foreigners, 5 Thais arrested in Pattaya for illegal gambling
Pattaya police have arrested 16 foreigners and 5 Thais for illegal gambling in a Pattaya condo. They raided the Espana Condominium & Resort at 1am yesterday morning, arresting the lawbreakers, after receiving a tip that an illegal gambling casino was being hosted at the condo.
Officials found 21 people gambling inside rooms 517 and 518 located on the 5th floor. The people included 14 Chinese nationals, 5 Thais, a Cambodian and a Singaporean. Gambling chips, tables and cards were found and seized by officials.
An officer involved in the raid says the operation was part of a policy to contain the spread of Covid-19. After an initial investigation, police found that 5 of the Chinese nationals had overstayed their visas, and the Cambodian had illegally entered Thailand. All of those arrested were ordered to take Covid-19 tests.
In light of the recent findings of illegal gambling dens in Bangkok and the eastern provicens, Thailand’s national police chief transferred the commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 2 to an inactive position after illegal gambling dens in his region were found. Thailand’s deputy PM, Prawit Wongsuwan also scoffed at the very idea of illegal casinos and gambling dens existing in Thailand but has since walked back his comments.
The transfer circled around reports on gambling dens in Rayong, Chon Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat provinces, which led 4 police commanders of those provinces to be transferred out of their posts.
The national police chief has formed a committee to investigate the illegal gambling dens in Rayong and Chon Buri provinces after it was found that the gatherings were spreading Covid-19. The committee will also investigate if any local police officers were involved in allowing the illegal activities to continue, by way of bribe or leniency.
Now, officials are warning of stricter punishments for those involved in gambling, with a new order making it possible to penalise people who conceal their travel histories in Thailand.
Thailand’s Public Health Minister has also mulled making lawbreakers pay for their own Covid-19 treatmentas he says it takes away from others’ medical treatment who did not contribute to the virus’ spread.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
