Pattaya massage shop raided for allegedly violating closure order | The Thaiger

A Pattaya massage shop was raided and 7 women were arrested for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree and disease control measures ordering the certain nonessential businesses to close. Police say the shop was “pretending” to be closed by pulling the shutter partly down and keeping the lights off.

The owner of the massage shop on Central Pattaya Road in Nongprue, 47 year old Boonsri Howart, was arrested on site. She faces charges of violating both the Emergency Decree and Chon Buri disease control order as well as allegedly operating a health massage shop without permit.

Police also say they found 6 staff members inside the shop. The staff members face charges for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree by gathering socially, risking the spread of Covid-19.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

