WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
120 2 minutes read
WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age
Picture courtesy of LinkedIn

WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP), the utility titan of WHA Corp, Thailand’s industrial land giant, is making waves with its bold ambition to rake in a staggering 35 billion baht by 2030. Their strategy? Riding the crest of the digital age by tapping into the surging demand for water in the burgeoning data centre sector.

With data centres consuming colossal amounts of resources, power for their relentless operations and water for essential cooling, WHAUP is poised to quench their thirst.

Advertisements

The company is geared up to splash 29 billion baht into business development projects from 2025 onwards, shared Somkiat Masunthasuwun, WHAUP’s head honcho.

The firm aims to keep its financial gears grinding efficiently with a margin of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation above the lucrative 50% mark.

Related Articles

Growth is the name of the game as WHAUP casts its net wider, expanding its suite of services both inside and beyond the bounds of WHA-developed industrial havens.

Their 2025 blueprint signals a surge in activities within WHA industrial estates, driven by tech-savvy businesses flocking in, especially the power-hungry data centres. Riding this wave, WHAUP plans to sell not just any water, but value-added water tailor-made for the industry’s needs, though the secret sauce remains under wraps.

Water sources

Advertisements

To keep the taps running, WHAUP is on the hunt for new raw water sources. In a bid to expand their aqua empire beyond WHA territories, they’re eyeing government water and wastewater projects as a springboard.

WHAUP has set its sights on moving 173 million cubic metres of water domestically and beyond borders this year, marking a 4% hike from 2024. Thai customers are expected to gobble up 132 million cubic metres, with the rest making a splash in Vietnam.

Not content with just claiming the water sector, WHAUP is powering ahead in the electricity arena. The company has inked 76 new solar power project deals with industrial clients, adding 106 megawatts to their energy cache, reported Bangkok Post.

This boosts their total electricity purchase agreements to a hefty 965 megawatts by the end of 2024. Keeping their fingers in the renewable pie, WHAUP is fuelling its ambitions in renewable energy and rooftop solar panel ops, aiming to ramp up their electricity generation to 1,185 megawatts this year.

So, whether it’s water or watts, WHAUP is setting the stage for a tsunami of utility success, poised to surf the demand of the digital era while ensuring Thailand’s industrial landscape flows smoothly into the future.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl Pattaya News

Pattaya locals demand action after stray dog attacks 10 year old Thai girl

10 hours ago
WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age Business News

WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age

10 hours ago
Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom Thailand News

Gold prices hit a high note, act now or miss the bling boom

10 hours ago
Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video) Thailand News

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

10 hours ago
Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand Thailand News

Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

10 hours ago
Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand Thailand News

Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

11 hours ago
Monk&#8217;s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns Pattaya News

Monk’s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

11 hours ago
Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs Thailand News

Scorching summer alert: Thailand to sizzle with record highs

11 hours ago
Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident Thailand News

Thai girl reunited with Swiss hero who saved her life in car accident

11 hours ago
Man arrested in Bangkok for home thefts using motorbike (video) Bangkok News

Man arrested in Bangkok for home thefts using motorbike (video)

12 hours ago
Trump&#8217;s metal meltdown: Steel yourself for the latest tariff tiff Business News

Trump’s metal meltdown: Steel yourself for the latest tariff tiff

12 hours ago
Thai man arrested for smuggling 290 litres of diesel to Myanmar Crime News

Thai man arrested for smuggling 290 litres of diesel to Myanmar

12 hours ago
Bangkok introduces congestion charge in six key intersections Bangkok News

Bangkok introduces congestion charge in six key intersections

12 hours ago
Taxi hijacking attempt ends in crash on Phahonyothin Road Road deaths

Taxi hijacking attempt ends in crash on Phahonyothin Road

12 hours ago
Witnesses overturn car to save motorcyclist who later dies in hospital Phuket News

Witnesses overturn car to save motorcyclist who later dies in hospital

12 hours ago
Thai police crackdown on app scam, seizing nearly 1 million baht Crime News

Thai police crackdown on app scam, seizing nearly 1 million baht

12 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s air quality safe, Bangkok records lowest PM2.5 levels Bangkok News

Thailand’s air quality safe, Bangkok records lowest PM2.5 levels

13 hours ago
Phatthalung man fires at ex-wife&#8217;s home, no injuries reported Thailand News

Phatthalung man fires at ex-wife’s home, no injuries reported

13 hours ago
Digital wallet scheme&#8217;s third phase to start in second quarter Thailand News

Digital wallet scheme’s third phase to start in second quarter

13 hours ago
Pattaya’s paradise stinks as tourists take toilet troubles seaside Pattaya News

Pattaya’s paradise stinks as tourists take toilet troubles seaside

13 hours ago
Jealous Thai man sets fire to ex-wife&#8217;s boyfriend leading to fatality Bangkok News

Jealous Thai man sets fire to ex-wife’s boyfriend leading to fatality

13 hours ago
Thai officials foil Myanmar solar panel, fuel smuggling attempts Thailand News

Thai officials foil Myanmar solar panel, fuel smuggling attempts

14 hours ago
Abhisit warns Thai casino legalisation risks social harm Thailand News

Abhisit warns Thai casino legalisation risks social harm

14 hours ago
Thai man goes on mall rampage over forgotten phone password Thailand News

Thai man goes on mall rampage over forgotten phone password

14 hours ago
Yingluck Shinawatra&#8217;s return to Thailand faces unresolved issues Thailand News

Yingluck Shinawatra’s return to Thailand faces unresolved issues

14 hours ago
Business NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, February 10, 2025
120 2 minutes read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

Three-legged dog saves owner from slithering cobra (video)

10 hours ago
Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

Kenyan man flees call centre scam gang in Myanmar to Thailand

10 hours ago
Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

Martin D-300 guitar strums 10.22 million baht chord in Thailand

11 hours ago
Monk&#8217;s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

Monk’s stroll with women on Jomtien Beach raises concerns

11 hours ago