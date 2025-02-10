WHAUP dives deep with ambitious plans to cash in on digital age

Picture courtesy of LinkedIn

WHA Utilities and Power (WHAUP), the utility titan of WHA Corp, Thailand’s industrial land giant, is making waves with its bold ambition to rake in a staggering 35 billion baht by 2030. Their strategy? Riding the crest of the digital age by tapping into the surging demand for water in the burgeoning data centre sector.

With data centres consuming colossal amounts of resources, power for their relentless operations and water for essential cooling, WHAUP is poised to quench their thirst.

Advertisements

The company is geared up to splash 29 billion baht into business development projects from 2025 onwards, shared Somkiat Masunthasuwun, WHAUP’s head honcho.

The firm aims to keep its financial gears grinding efficiently with a margin of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation above the lucrative 50% mark.

Growth is the name of the game as WHAUP casts its net wider, expanding its suite of services both inside and beyond the bounds of WHA-developed industrial havens.

Their 2025 blueprint signals a surge in activities within WHA industrial estates, driven by tech-savvy businesses flocking in, especially the power-hungry data centres. Riding this wave, WHAUP plans to sell not just any water, but value-added water tailor-made for the industry’s needs, though the secret sauce remains under wraps.

Water sources

Advertisements

To keep the taps running, WHAUP is on the hunt for new raw water sources. In a bid to expand their aqua empire beyond WHA territories, they’re eyeing government water and wastewater projects as a springboard.

WHAUP has set its sights on moving 173 million cubic metres of water domestically and beyond borders this year, marking a 4% hike from 2024. Thai customers are expected to gobble up 132 million cubic metres, with the rest making a splash in Vietnam.

Not content with just claiming the water sector, WHAUP is powering ahead in the electricity arena. The company has inked 76 new solar power project deals with industrial clients, adding 106 megawatts to their energy cache, reported Bangkok Post.

This boosts their total electricity purchase agreements to a hefty 965 megawatts by the end of 2024. Keeping their fingers in the renewable pie, WHAUP is fuelling its ambitions in renewable energy and rooftop solar panel ops, aiming to ramp up their electricity generation to 1,185 megawatts this year.

So, whether it’s water or watts, WHAUP is setting the stage for a tsunami of utility success, poised to surf the demand of the digital era while ensuring Thailand’s industrial landscape flows smoothly into the future.