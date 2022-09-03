Connect with us

Pattaya hotel employee seriously injured after falling down elevator shaft

Photo by The Pattaya News.

A South Pattaya hotel employee has been seriously injured after she fell down an elevator shaft last night. The hotel maid, 57 year old Daengtoi Makkhun, had been cleaning on the fourth floor of the Aya Boutique Hotel with another maid. She then tried to get to the first floor via a staff elevator that had manual doors, not automatic ones.

Daengtoi accidentally took a step when the elevator was still between the third and second floors. She fell in the gap, hit the elevator roof, and got stuck there. The elevator immediately stopped working, and it did not drop.

Pattaya Police and local rescuers rushed to the scene and had to rappel down the shaft to rescue Daengtoi, who was crying for help. The rescuers struggled to get her out, but they managed.

Daengtoi’s head was severely cut, and she had scrapes all over her body. Reports said she appeared worriedly fatigued due to blood loss. Daengtoi was rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

palooka
2022-09-03 18:38
Don't worry Thailands Work and Safety Commission have it in hand and will thoroughly investigate how this tradgedy could happen and immediately remedy the relevant rules with follow up investigations in how these  have been implemented and adhered to, thus …

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
