Pattaya

Pattaya driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, plunging into ditch

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Pattaya driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, plunging into ditch | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News
A driver asleep at the wheel of his car has broken both legs after the vehicle ended up in a ditch in the Banglamung area of Pattaya. The Pattaya News reports that 33 year old Nattaphon Sukmanat had to be cut out of the vehicle before being rushed to hospital for surgery.

The local police force was notified of the accident at around 6.00am yesterday and arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged car upside down in a drainage ditch. Nattaphon was trapped in the vehicle, but conscious. It took rescue workers around 30 minutes to free the driver, who told authorities that he’d fallen asleep at the wheel.

It’s understood the police will be questioning Nattaphon once he has recovered from surgery. There are no other witnesses to the accident.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Maya Taylor

