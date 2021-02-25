Pattaya driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, plunging into ditch | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, plunging into ditch
A driver asleep at the wheel of his car has broken both legs after the vehicle ended up in a ditch in the Banglamung area of Pattaya. The Pattaya News reports that 33 year old Nattaphon Sukmanat had to be cut out of the vehicle before being rushed to hospital for surgery.
The local police force was notified of the accident at around 6.00am yesterday and arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged car upside down in a drainage ditch. Nattaphon was trapped in the vehicle, but conscious. It took rescue workers around 30 minutes to free the driver, who told authorities that he’d fallen asleep at the wheel.
It’s understood the police will be questioning Nattaphon once he has recovered from surgery. There are no other witnesses to the accident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 4 of Thailand’s major tourism destinations are to be prioritised in the distribution of vaccines. They are Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani. In addition, a further 9 provinces with significant infection numbers are being prioritised in the rollout of the first vaccine doses arriving in the Kingdom today.
Taweesin Visanuyothin from the CCSA says 70,000 doses will go to the hard-hit “highest control” area of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second outbreak began late last year. 8,000 doses are being set aside for medical officials in the central province, along with 6,000 for frontline healthcare workers, 46,000 doses for seriously ill patients, and 10,000 doses for migrant workers and local residents.
Another 105,000 doses will be distributed to similar groups in Bangkok, in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan, and in the western province of Ratchaburi and the Mae Sot district of Tak.
The Pattaya News reports that 14,700 doses will be sent to 4 major tourist destinations, with 4,700 going to the eastern province of Chon Buri, 4,000 to the southern island of Phuket, 3,500 to the northern province of Chiang Mai, and 2,500 going to the island of Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani.
In the case of the vaccines going to tourism spots, it is not yet known which groups will be vaccinated first, with that decision being left to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and other related authorities.
Meanwhile, the CCSA says other plans for the 4 tourism destinations are being considered, including the possibility of “area quarantine”, which would allow vaccinated foreign arrivals to remain within certain boundaries during their quarantine period. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been pushing for a vaccine passport policy for vaccinated visitors, while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government may consider lifting quarantine restrictions for vaccinated tourists.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Pattaya mayor pushes to vaccinate residents and become an “area quarantine”
The Pattaya City mayor is pushing for the city to become a “safe bubble” for tourists and residents. The idea is to vaccinate all residents and workers in the tourism industry, designating Pattaya as an “area quarantine,” Mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem says. He adds that the city has prepared a proposal for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
The mayor says he hopes the plan would build both residents’ and visitors’ confidence in Pattaya and boost tourism after the local economy suffered over the past year from the lack of foreign tourists.
Chon Buri is now classified as a “yellow zone” under close surveillance. At the height of the recent wave of the coronavirus, Chon Buri was designated as a “red zone” under maximum control. With the coronavirus situation in the area now under control, Sonthaya says he believes restrictions will be further relaxed in the province.
The first Covid-19 vaccine shipment is set to arrive tomorrow and Chon Buri is planned to be one of the first provinces to start injections. Only 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive, with the most vulnerable groups and frontline workers first in line to get vaccinated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Thai government says tourism-dependent locations will get high priority in vaccination drive
The government’s Covid-19 task force says places like Phuket and Pattaya, which are heavily reliant on international tourism, will be considered “high priority” for vaccination. The Pattaya News reports that Apisamai Srirangsan, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, made the announcement at a press conference yesterday.
The southern island of Phuket – along with a number of other tourism-dependent locations – had been hoping to purchase vaccines privately, in order to inoculate enough of its residents to achieve herd immunity. It was hoped that this would mean the island could re-open to international tourists from October. However, the government has put a stop to the plan, in a move that generated furious criticism from the tourism sector.
Places like Phuket and Pattaya are nearly entirely dependent on tourism, with both listed in the top 20 most-visited cities in 2019. Each welcomed around 10 million visitors a year, with Pattaya relying on tourism for nearly 80% of its GDP. In Phuket, that figure is more like 90%.
Apisamai says that, while frontline medical workers and other vulnerable people remain first in line for Covid-19 vaccines, employees in the tourism sector will also be classed as “high priority” for vaccination. However, the details of the government’s planned vaccine rollout remain unclear, nor is it yet known if expats, many who would fall into the vulnerable category, will be included.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Indonesian and Thai foreign ministers meet with Myanmar counterpart, seek peace after coup
Thailand acknowledges wildlife markets could be dangerous to humans
Top epidemiologist warns that vaccination is not a cue to re-open borders
Pattaya driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel, plunging into ditch
Police raids shut down online network of casinos across 7 provinces
Behind bars: government ministers among 29 jailed for Yingluck protests
Health officials deny WHO investigation into Bangkok’s Chatuchak market as potential origin of Covid
Thailand News Today | Vaccines have arrived, roll out from Monday | Feb 24
Phuket police officer charged with attempted murder for shooting and critically injuring a noodle vendor
AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is also set to arrive in Thailand today
Thai Vietjet resumes Phuket-Chiang Rai flights, launches promotion on air fare
Thai temple tour, via a jet ski on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya | VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin makes appearance on popular Clubhouse app
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Thai Airways president says “no,” they’re not buying more airplanes in 2025
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
- Thailand4 days ago
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
- Cannabis4 days ago
Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers
- Crime2 days ago
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket