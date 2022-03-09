Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates

Petch Petpailin

A fake SHA+ certificate

A number of business owners in Pattaya say they were duped into buying fake documents to certify that they meet standards set by Thailand’s Safety and Health Administration. When authorities inspected their businesses, they discovered the SHA+ documents had been fabricated. Some say they even paid thousands of baht to have the certification process expedited.

Around 20 business owners from Jomtien – Pattaya Entrepreneurs Club met Pattaya Deputy Governor Wuttisak Rurmkitjakan to complain that they had paid a high price for SHA+ certificates and other business documents, which they later discovered were fake. They say a person who identified themselves as a Pattaya official would ask for 3,000 baht to even 45,000 baht for services to help expedite the SHA certification process. The authority also offered business licenses and other documents.

One business owner says a person who claimed to be a Pattaya official offered him a way to fast-track the certification process, saying he would need to pay an “operation cost” for the service. Since many in Pattaya have been suffering over the past two years due to the lack of foreign tourists, the business owner agreed to pay a price for the certification to open sooner.

For the nationwide certification scheme, health authorities teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, allowing hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the tourism industry to undergo an inspection and be given an SHA logo, marking that they meet quality health and safety standards during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The deputy governor admitted that some documents processed by Pattaya City Office took time due to the detailed inspection and assessment process. The deputy governor went on to say that a committee will investigate the complaints from business owners and those involved in issuing the fake documents will face punishment.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | MGR Online

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Thommo
    2022-03-09 13:48
    47 minutes ago, JJJ said: It’s very interesting how based on a short article you know all the circumstances of these cases and that they knew they were being defrauded. I do agree it’s a “scheme” but the SHA certification…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-03-09 13:56
    5 minutes ago, Thommo said: I was staying in a SHA+ hotel which were proudly disply a sign saying 70% of their staff were vaccinated That one I do find strange. Vaccination protects the individual from severe symptoms. I’m not…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-03-09 14:11
    29 minutes ago, JackMeOff said: Almost every beer bar in Pattaya Soi Buakhao open and many in Jomtien not eligible for SHA Certificate because cannot be classified as "restaurants" because no kitchen on premises.... but police ignore this covid business…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-03-09 14:24
    So scammer are complaining publicly about, that the scam, to become SHT+ certified without fullfilling the needs, but for money , was a scam? You cant make this sh.. up. Shame them by name them
    image
    Cabra
    2022-03-09 15:22
    Classic 😂 Thailand's government and businesses continues to do everything in their power to instill as little confidence in everything they do. The grift is astounding but sadly not unexpected.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending