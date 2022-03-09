Pattaya
Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates
A number of business owners in Pattaya say they were duped into buying fake documents to certify that they meet standards set by Thailand’s Safety and Health Administration. When authorities inspected their businesses, they discovered the SHA+ documents had been fabricated. Some say they even paid thousands of baht to have the certification process expedited.
Around 20 business owners from Jomtien – Pattaya Entrepreneurs Club met Pattaya Deputy Governor Wuttisak Rurmkitjakan to complain that they had paid a high price for SHA+ certificates and other business documents, which they later discovered were fake. They say a person who identified themselves as a Pattaya official would ask for 3,000 baht to even 45,000 baht for services to help expedite the SHA certification process. The authority also offered business licenses and other documents.
One business owner says a person who claimed to be a Pattaya official offered him a way to fast-track the certification process, saying he would need to pay an “operation cost” for the service. Since many in Pattaya have been suffering over the past two years due to the lack of foreign tourists, the business owner agreed to pay a price for the certification to open sooner.
For the nationwide certification scheme, health authorities teamed up with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, allowing hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in the tourism industry to undergo an inspection and be given an SHA logo, marking that they meet quality health and safety standards during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The deputy governor admitted that some documents processed by Pattaya City Office took time due to the detailed inspection and assessment process. The deputy governor went on to say that a committee will investigate the complaints from business owners and those involved in issuing the fake documents will face punishment.
SOURCE: Channel 3 | MGR Online
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless
Koh Kut resort says smoke detector didn’t work when villa caught fire
Prominent Thai MP jailed for housing project corruption
SEADS provides sustainable solutions for Southeast Asia’s recovery
Asia News Today | Malaysia refuses to add sanctions on Russia & Stranded Russians in Thailand
Tangmo witness confession: Robert admits boat ‘lurch’ flung actress overboard
Wednesday Covid Update: 22,073 new cases; provincial totals
Call centre set up to help Ukrainian and Russian tourists in Phuket
China’s military budget increases 7.1% in 2022, Taiwan not afraid
Pattaya business owners claim authorities issued fake, overpriced SHA+ certificates
Thai Foreign Minister calls for Russia-Ukraine negotiations
Fast-food chain A&W to close all branches in Thailand following huge Covid losses
Body of dead baby with children’s toys found in freezer at Chiang Mai home
Ambassador says Thailand must adapt tourism for Russians in current crisis
UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky invokes Churchill; Biden bans Russian oil; civilians flee cities; McDonald’s, Starbucks close stores in Russia
Health officials say PCR testing no longer required after positive ATK result
BREAKING: Tangmo’s cause of death revealed, 5 boat buddies face charges
UPDATE: Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0 opens for new registration TODAY
Renewed calls to ditch Thailand Pass and PCR test on arrival
Malaysia in travel bubble talks with 12 countries, including Thailand
Tangmo: Police investigate mysterious male voice as new evidence comes to light
Travel in 2022 – how Russia is reshaping the world’s travel industry
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
Tangmo: Top Thai crime investigator debunks witness claims, calls for truth
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
Tangmo’s mother accepts apologies, for a price
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
Tourism officials recommend that tourists be allowed to enter without registering for Thailand Pass
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
Famous actor released from jail in Myanmar following sentencing for anti-coup influence
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Krabi2 days ago
Phuket, Krabi resorts no longer accepting credit cards from Russian guests
- Cambodia3 days ago
Vaccinated Travel Lanes between Thailand, Malaysia and Cambodia starting March 15
- Property2 days ago
Majority of Thailand hotels not profitable under Test & Go
- Koh Samui3 days ago
UPDATE: Shane Warne’s death, “blood found in villa”
- Phuket3 days ago
Russians in Phuket granted 1 month extension to stay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
US government tells citizens to avoid travel to Hong Kong, New Zealand – and Thailand
- Travel2 days ago
Travelling to Thailand in 2022? Here’s all you need to know from March
- Thailand2 days ago
OPINION – Thai government making it hard to live and work in Thailand
Recent comments: