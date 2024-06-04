Pattaya bars raided for operating beyond legal hours, illegal alcohol

Walking Street Pattaya. Image courtesy of Toast to Thailand

Police in Pattaya raided four bars across the city yesterday after receiving complaints about these venues operating beyond legal hours, with some establishments selling alcohol without licences.

The raid targeted establishments on Soi Kho Phai, South Pattaya Road, and Pattaya Third Road. Authorities discovered that these venues, one of which was a host bar, continued operations well past the permitted hours.

Further investigation revealed that the host bar was also selling alcohol illegally without the necessary licenses. In addition to these violations, some venues were caught selling kratom-infused beverages without proper licensing.

Kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia, has stimulant effects and is regulated in Thailand.

Charges have been filed against the offending establishments, and the Thai authorities are considering permanent closure orders for venues that are repeat offenders. Specific names of the bars and individuals involved have not been disclosed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Legal closing times for venues in Pattaya vary depending on their location and the type of license they hold, typically ranging from midnight to 4am.

The police have made it clear that they will continue to monitor and ensure that all bar establishments and entertainment venues comply with Thai laws, reported the Pattaya News.

In the past, similar raids have been conducted in various parts of Pattaya, often leading to the discovery of illegal activities such as unlicensed alcohol sales and drug use.

The authorities’ proactive measures reflect a broader initiative to ensure that all businesses operate within the legal framework, providing a safe environment for both residents and tourists.

