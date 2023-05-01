Thunderstorms predicted for Pattaya and eastern regions

Fairly widespread thunderstorms are expected, with gusty winds and isolated hail primarily impacting the regions of Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

The minimum temperature for these areas will range between 25-28 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be between 30-34°C. Southeasterly winds will be blowing at speeds of 10-30 kilometres per hour. Wave heights are anticipated to remain below one metre, but may rise above one metre during thundershowers.

Seven-Day Weather Forecast

From April 30 to May 1, locals can expect hot temperatures during the day, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms. These storms may bring gusty winds and hail to the region, with southeasterly winds blowing at 10-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are predicted to remain below one metre, rising to around one metre during thundershowers. The minimum temperature for this period will be between 23-29°C, while the maximum temperature will range between 31-38°C.

From May 2 to May 6, hot and hazy conditions are expected during the day, with some areas experiencing very hot temperatures. Isolated to scattered thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, will persist in some areas. The southerly winds will blow at speeds of 10-30 kilometres per hour during this time. As with the previous days, wave heights will remain below one metre, increasing to above one metre during thundershowers. The minimum temperature during this period will be between 24-29°C, while the maximum temperature will range from 33-40°C.

Residents of Pattaya and the surrounding regions should take caution and prepare for these weather conditions in the upcoming week. With fairly widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds expected, it is advised to stay indoors whenever possible and avoid any potential hazards that may arise from adverse weather. It is also important to stay updated on local news and weather reports to ensure one’s safety.

This weather forecast can serve as a guideline for residents and visitors alike in the eastern region, helping them to organize their daily routines, travel plans, and outdoor activities. By being aware of potential thunderstorms and fluctuating wave heights, locals can better anticipate when to avoid the coastline and plan indoor activities instead.

Moreover, people working outdoors or participating in outdoor sports should be cautious of gusty winds and hail during scattered thunderstorms. Keeping these variables in mind, taking the necessary precautions, and staying informed about the latest weather updates will ensure that everyone in the Pattaya and eastern region remains safe and well-prepared during the week ahead.