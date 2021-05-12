Nong Pong, a new lagoon park nearing completion in Pattaya

Project developers have announced that they are nearly finished building Nong Pong, a large new public park on Jomtien Second Road in the Pattaya area. The park began construction last May with an original completion date of August which the construction crew says should be met without a problem.

The Pattaya park features a large lagoon creating beautiful scenery and a tranquil environment and may even allow some limited water sports. Installation is underway now for good lighting and exercise equipment to finish up the nature park. One feature that may prove popular is that the park will be gated to keep out stray animals and keep it peaceful inside.

Pattaya’s goal is to create more public parks and open space to make Pattaya a city with a large number of green zones and to be more eco-friendly. The hope is that beautiful and comfortable spaces will invite Pattaya locals to come out and exercise and enjoy the park space, while also attracting tourists from Thailand and from abroad to relax in the natural setting within the city. The project is part of an effort to lure tourists to the Jomtien area, a goal which also includes a billion baht makeover for the beach area.

City officials, including Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume, spoke excitedly about the park project hoping it would become a major landmark for the city and looking forward to announcing its official opening date. Nong Pong has a total budget of about 32 million baht for its construction and is located across from the Riviera condo.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

