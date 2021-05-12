Pattaya
Nong Pong, a new lagoon park nearing completion in Pattaya
Project developers have announced that they are nearly finished building Nong Pong, a large new public park on Jomtien Second Road in the Pattaya area. The park began construction last May with an original completion date of August which the construction crew says should be met without a problem.
The Pattaya park features a large lagoon creating beautiful scenery and a tranquil environment and may even allow some limited water sports. Installation is underway now for good lighting and exercise equipment to finish up the nature park. One feature that may prove popular is that the park will be gated to keep out stray animals and keep it peaceful inside.
Pattaya’s goal is to create more public parks and open space to make Pattaya a city with a large number of green zones and to be more eco-friendly. The hope is that beautiful and comfortable spaces will invite Pattaya locals to come out and exercise and enjoy the park space, while also attracting tourists from Thailand and from abroad to relax in the natural setting within the city. The project is part of an effort to lure tourists to the Jomtien area, a goal which also includes a billion baht makeover for the beach area.
City officials, including Pattaya City Mayor Sonthaya Khunplume, spoke excitedly about the park project hoping it would become a major landmark for the city and looking forward to announcing its official opening date. Nong Pong has a total budget of about 32 million baht for its construction and is located across from the Riviera condo.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya motorbike taxi driver dies after being hit by car while trying to save dog
A female motorbike taxi driver has been killed after she was struck by a car while trying to save a stray dog on a Pattaya highway. The Pattaya News reports that the tragic incident occurred on Sukhumvit Road near the Chaiyapruek Intersection around 8pm on Sunday night.
It’s understood the woman, named as 21 year old Roongnapa Jaroensook was trying to help a dog off the highway when a car struck her motorbike. The vehicle was being driven by a 29 year old unnamed German national. Police arrived at the scene to find the body of Roongnapa and her heavily damaged bike nearby.
According to the Pattaya News, the driver of the car was not injured in the incident and was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning. Meanwhile, officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and it’s not yet known if the German man will face any legal action. He is reported to have been cooperative when questioned by police.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Pattaya
Pattaya fisherman surprised by friendly whale shark visit
A local Pattaya fisherman had a shocking surprise visitor and was conscious enough to record a video to share with the world. The man, a fisherman for 10 years, posted 2 videos to Facebook on Wednesday of what appears to be a friendly whale shark casually visiting his fishing boat. Sightings in Pattaya of the majestic sea creature are relatively rare.
Whale sharks are the largest known fish species still living on Earth. They average from 5.5 to 10 metres in length, but the largest shark ever confirmed had a length of 18.8 metres.
The man, who goes by Mai Yud Yoo Ning Naklua (ไม่หยุดอยู่นิ่ง นาเกลือ) was sailing near Pai Island when the shark approached. The shark spent several minutes floating just inches from the boat and could be seen with shark suckers flanking it. The whale shark swam around the back of the boat and the man was able to capture a 3-minute video of the shark and another 49-second video where he can be seen getting up close and personal with the sea creature as it surfaced.
The Facebook video can be viewed on his original post, seen here. The man’s post showed his excitement, as he described that it was his first time experiencing this in his 10 years on a fishing boat.
“This is my first time seeing a whale shark. I have been a fisherman for ten years and have heard many stories but this is my first opportunity to see one and share it with the world.”
Locals in the Koh Larn area believe the appearance of this friendly fish is a sign that the environment is thriving. Covid-19 has prevented the throngs of tourists that normally flood the area, and with the reduction in traffic and boats churning the water, marine life such as whale sharks can safely return. In the waters off the coast of Pattaya, it appears that nature is healing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Weather
Pattaya fishing boat capsized in storm, 2 crew rescued, 2 missing
2 members of a fishing boat crew are still missing after a strong storm that capsized their boat off the Pattaya coast. Yesterday morning 2 people on board the boat were rescued after it was flipped in the high waves but confirmed that 2 more crew were aboard the ship and have not been found. The accident took place off Nongprue near the island of Pai.
The unnamed boat captain and another crew member were picked up by another local fishing boat in the area, but they were reported to have spent quite a while in the open water first, clinging to debris to stay afloat about 1.6 kilometres from the shore. The two crew members missing in the storm were a 60 year old man and a 31 year old man.
The captain of the boat that rescued the 2 men recalled rough waters and torrential downpours with a huge wave that capsized the fishing boat. He found the men shouting for help, holding on for dear life to big empty water jugs floating on the sea surface.
The Royal Thai Navy was contacted about the capsizing yesterday morning and naval officers searched all day for the 2 missing crew members without any luck. They continued the search this morning.
About 50 kilometres away, Rayong saw a similar tragedy in the same heavy storm, while rains pounded many parts of Thailand. A fishing boat there was also capsized in the storm with one crew member rescued. A second crewman was later found dead and a third is still lost at sea as rescue workers search.
Chon Buri has been particularly hard hit in the recent stormy weather in Thailand with high wind alerts and heavy rain. The Thai Meteorological Department is forecasting many more storms to come and is advising all local fishermen on small fishing boats to stay on land, especially overnight when the storms have been intensifying.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
