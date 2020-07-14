Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach
Thailand’s Marine Department has confirmed a 1.1 billion baht project to widen Jomtien beach in Pattaya after years of sand erosion at the tourist favourite. Officials say they plan to widen 7 kilometres of the beach to a width of between 35 and 50 metres in a project that will consist of 2 stages.
The first stage will involve transporting sand from the seabed at nearby Koh Larn, which will be used for around 5.5 kilometres of Jomtien. A report in Nation Thailand says officials are looking at removing around 640,000 cubic metres of sand from the seabed surrounding the island. The project is expected to begin in August, with a completion date of December 15, 2022.
The second phase will see 3 breakwaters and a protective headland installed, with a private firm hired to carry out the work. The Marine Department confirms that a budget of 1.16 billion baht has been allocated to the entire project.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as “hazardous”
Following a backlash from the country’s farmers, Thailand’s Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry has agreed to update its list of “Type 2” hazardous substances to remove 13 herbs and vegetables. The government says it will instead move these to the “Type 1” list, meaning farmers don’t have to be registered as producers, but will still have to inform officials when exporting or importing them. The 13 substances include seemingly innocuous herbs and spices like lemongrass, celery, chillies, galangal, ginger, turmeric, all of which are commonplace ingredients in cooking, especially Thai cooking. Others include neem, marigold, Siam weed, camellia seed residue, the […]
Environment
Dengue on the rise in the northeast, wet season worries
As if you haven’t got enough to worry about. For now, Covid-19 is largely under control here in the Land of Smiles, but the annual worries around the wet season and Dengue Fever are an ongoing nuisance. Whilst Covid-19 is getting all the headlines, Dengue is a clear and present danger for anyone living in Thailand, especially at this time of the year. Zika Virus and Chikungunya Disease are also painful and potentially dangerous mosquito-borne diseases. Along with the rainy season comes mosquitos, especially if you happen to live nearby a water source. Dengue fever is already causing problems in […]
Environment
Elephant’s death prompts plea to “say no” to plastic bags
Thailand’s ministry of natural resources and environment fears that the public campaign to reduce plastic bags is “falling on deaf ears”, after the latest loss of a wild elephant which died with plastic bags in its intestines and stomach. Officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation found the male elephant, weighing about 3.5 tonnes and aged around 20 years old, dead at the Khao Khitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi province. They found plastic bags inside the animal’s carcass. “How many wild animals need to die in order to raise the conscience of some people?” Varawut Silpa-archa […]
Thai farmers mystified as government classifies harmless herbs as “hazardous”
Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach
Strict restrictions imposed in Hong Kong as Covid-19 resurgence worsens
Visa amnesty, looming July 31 deadline in Thailand
Covid task force to hold press conference as Egyptian soldier tests positive
Dengue on the rise in the northeast, wet season worries
Myanmar puts a hold on international flights until at least October
Egyptian air crew were permitted to visit venues in Rayong
Egyptian soldier tests positive for Covid-19 in Thailand
Chinese professor freed after criticisms of president landed him in 6 day detention
3 new cases from repatriation flights and state quarantine-Covid-19 update (July 13)
Cambodian accused of compatriot’s murder on fishing boat
US man dies from Covid-19 after attending ‘coronavirus party’
Frenchman in Indonesia may face death by firing squad after child abuse charges
Thai man dies of heart failure while in state quarantine
What will happen to foreigners with expired visas after July 31?
Facebook group names and shames “farang prices”
First post-Covid flight from China lands in Bangkok
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
Thai teacher gives “ugly” haircut as punishment for student’s long hair
Phuket officials visit Kamala restaurant after customer charged 6,750 baht
The transformation of Thai hotels under the ‘new normal’ – CBRE
Massive flash flood brings Pattaya to a crawl
AirAsia’s wings may be clipped permanently
“Travel bubble” scheme likely to be delayed
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
AOT considering joint venture with Thai Airways to keep services running
State quarantine for Thais entering Singapore, while harder hit nations get a pass
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
UPDATE: Thai Cabinet approves civil partnership bill
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Expats4 days ago
Immigration official says visa amnesty extension “is unlikely”
- Business3 days ago
“Travel bubbles” to require minimum 2 week stay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Travel bubbles may be postponed “indefinitely”
- Bangkok3 days ago
Motorcyclist, gazing at phone, plummets from Bangkok bridge
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
One third of tourism businesses could go under due to Covid-19
- Economy3 days ago
“I already lost heart years ago” – Thailand’s economic Tzar ponders his fate
- Business2 days ago
Poll shows most Thais still oppose foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Entertainment industry calls for 2am closing times