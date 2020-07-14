Officials confirm billion baht make-over for Pattaya’s Jomtien beach | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Marine Department has confirmed a 1.1 billion baht project to widen Jomtien beach in Pattaya after years of sand erosion at the tourist favourite. Officials say they plan to widen 7 kilometres of the beach to a width of between 35 and 50 metres in a project that will consist of 2 stages.

The first stage will involve transporting sand from the seabed at nearby Koh Larn, which will be used for around 5.5 kilometres of Jomtien. A report in Nation Thailand says officials are looking at removing around 640,000 cubic metres of sand from the seabed surrounding the island. The project is expected to begin in August, with a completion date of December 15, 2022.

The second phase will see 3 breakwaters and a protective headland installed, with a private firm hired to carry out the work. The Marine Department confirms that a budget of 1.16 billion baht has been allocated to the entire project.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand