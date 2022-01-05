Connect with us

Pattaya

Mueang Chon Buri restaurants come under strict Covid-19 control

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Mueang Chon Buri restaurants must follow heightened Covid-19 restrictions. (via Pattaya News)

Mueang Chon Buri district is the latest part of the province to come under the strict Covid-19 restrictions for food and beverage facilities. The order was first enacted in Pattaya, ordered by the governor of Chon Buri late at night on January 1 requiring daily Covid-19 testing of all employees and that every patron at any restaurant have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours every time they go out in the area.

It has now been put into operation in other areas including Bang Lamung and Nong Prue, with basically the same rules as first enacted in Pattaya. The rules were put into enforcement now in Mueang Chon Buri after a Covid-19 cluster was uncovered in a group of university students.

Students at the Burapha University in Mueang Chon Buri were diagnosed with Covid-19 infections. 17 students that were either working in or patrons of local restaurants that sell alcohol were infected with the virus.

The rules that the governor laid out for Pattaya at first, that have now been expanded to include Mueang Chon Buri, are as follows:

  1. All staff, including musicians, performers, entertainers, etc (whatever ‘etc’ is) must take a rapid antigen Covid-19 test daily
  2. All customers, regardless of the size of the venue and regardless of the customer’s vaccination or recovery status, must take a Covid antigen test within 72 hours of the current time period to dine-in. The venue can arrange for on-site testing or accept qualified test results.
  3. If a venue is unwilling or unable to meet the first two points they must shut immediately until/if restrictions are eased.

After the same rules were set up in Pattaya, authorities lent a hand by setting up checkpoints in 3 of the most popular nightlife areas for “restaurants” to be able to accept customers under the harsh new rules.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HolyCowCm
2022-01-05 23:05
Well they all going to close then unless they allow rapid tests before entering. Sad
image
ace035
2022-01-05 23:27
That's not what I see in most of the videos from the Pattaya bloggers, majority of the bars/restaurants never ask for the 72-hour pass for negative COVID-19 ATK test if there is no BIB wandering around.
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

