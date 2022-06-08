Locals complain of people having sex at Pattaya Train Station

Get a room!

Locals are complaining of used condoms left around the tracks of Pattaya Train Station in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. There have been complaints about the issue as far back as December, however, police claim they have not slacked off on patrolling the station. Instead, officers from Bang Lamung Police Station say the troublemakers are having sex in “blind spots”, storage areas around the tracks with poor lighting.

The police claimed ramped up patrols in the area after the December complaints, but gave up after the public focused on other scandals, according to Pattaya Mail. Earlier this week, Pattaya sanitation workers had the luxurious privilege of cleaning up the remnants of the devious deeds.

With the local’s renewed demands, Pattaya officials have now said that piles of train “sleepers” will be removed from the station in a few days. Bang Lamung Police have once again vowed to get in gear and prevent people’s rendezvous near the tracks. How much do we want to bet on whether or not they’ll follow through?

Another condom incident happened in April, when locals exercising at Pattaya’s Khao Phra Tamnak Public Park found many used condoms and rubbish left there. The residents said that many Thais and foreigners visited the park, and the state of the park “spoiled Pattaya’s reputation”.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | Pattaya Mail