Pattaya
Locals complain of people having sex at Pattaya Train Station
Get a room!
Locals are complaining of used condoms left around the tracks of Pattaya Train Station in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri. There have been complaints about the issue as far back as December, however, police claim they have not slacked off on patrolling the station. Instead, officers from Bang Lamung Police Station say the troublemakers are having sex in “blind spots”, storage areas around the tracks with poor lighting.
The police claimed ramped up patrols in the area after the December complaints, but gave up after the public focused on other scandals, according to Pattaya Mail. Earlier this week, Pattaya sanitation workers had the luxurious privilege of cleaning up the remnants of the devious deeds.
With the local’s renewed demands, Pattaya officials have now said that piles of train “sleepers” will be removed from the station in a few days. Bang Lamung Police have once again vowed to get in gear and prevent people’s rendezvous near the tracks. How much do we want to bet on whether or not they’ll follow through?
Another condom incident happened in April, when locals exercising at Pattaya’s Khao Phra Tamnak Public Park found many used condoms and rubbish left there. The residents said that many Thais and foreigners visited the park, and the state of the park “spoiled Pattaya’s reputation”.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | Pattaya Mail
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
What to know before taking the BTS Skytrain and MRT Metro
More than 3,000 ‘cannabis convicts’ to be released from Thai prison tomorrow
Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari sentenced to life in prison
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Joe Ferrari: From high profile police chief and luxury vehicle collector to a life in prison
Bangkok’s new governor requests a year to study traffic solutions for the city
50 years today – anniversary of an iconic photo
Thai police arrest 6 suspects for 20 million baht Covid-19 test scam
5 Thai LGBTQ+ movies to watch during Pride Month 2022
Thailand: Don’t buy multicoloured axolotls, warns experts
Locals complain of people having sex at Pattaya Train Station
Bangkok motorcycle taxi rider arrested for attempted rape and kidnap of a teenage student
Canada launches vaccine campaign against monkeypox
Dengue fever breaks out in Singapore
New tax law could provide spark to Thailand’s global EV hub dream
Top 5 condominiums in Central Bangkok near BTS skytrain 2022
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand3 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- Lifestyle1 day ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Indonesia2 days ago
Indonesia opens office doors to remote workers with 5 year visa offer
- Indonesia1 day ago
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
- Bangkok1 day ago
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Recent comments: