Pattaya
Last weekend of Pattaya Music Festival starts tonight
Tonight and tomorrow night (Friday and Saturday) are your last chances to experience the Pattaya Music Festival if you haven’t already!
For the next two nights, the festival will go out with a bang on Pattaya Central Beach, and Koh Larn. Tonight there will be performances on Central Beach by pop-rock artists and bands Polycat, Tattoo Colour, Getsunova, and Cocktail. Entry will start at 5pm, and shows will begin at 7pm.
Tomorrow night (Saturday), there will be more performances on Central Beach by ETC, Klear, Zeal, and Big Ass. As with tonight, entry will start at 5pm, and shows will begin at 7pm. There will also be performances by other artists on the island of Koh Larn at Bali Hai Cape Port, which also start at 7pm. The artists will include The Respect Bang, Shinobi Band, and finally Lazyloxy and Sam Black. Wannabe concert goers can take a ferry to Koh Larn.
Entry is free on both nights. The roads around the main stage at Central Beach will be temporarily closed during the festival from 4pm to 1am. People can find parking space at Terminal 21 on north road, and other shopping malls on the second road.
The festival’s Facebook page can be found HERE.
Hundreds of young Thais have had a blast during the past four weekends of the festival. While many pop-rock artists have performed, hip hop artists have also graced the stages to play for their eager young fans.
Have a great time!
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Last weekend of Pattaya Music Festival starts tonight
‘Ghost’ leads woman to a corpse in central Thailand
Floor collapses at Hua Mark Police Station in Bangkok
Super luxury villas in Phuket with breathtaking ocean views
US spits dummy out in China tit-for-tat airline row
Koh Samui man busted for allegedly opening illegal venue
Police save woman stuck in her own bathroom for 3 days in Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand Prepares for Influx of Foreign Criminals this High Season | GMT
Thai authorities search for graffiti activists insulting ex PM Prayut
Casino robbery in Bangkok sparks investigation into local police corruption
More tourists are heading to Pattaya, but spending less cash, mayor says
Thailand News Today | Introducing Thailand’s NEW acting Prime Minister!
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Thailand prepares for influx of foreign criminals this High Season
Household debt hits all-time high, nearly 100% of Thais have debt
Former UK ambassador and husband reported detained in Myanmar
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
“Parading shrimp” the most unique yearly tourist attraction in Thailand
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of18 hours ago
Dreamy rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with epic views
-
Thailand4 days ago
Monk-turned-ladyboy bites back at netizens questioning how she bought a BMW
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Popular hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday (2022)
-
Crime2 days ago
Man kicked out by his wife shot dead by police in central Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Bugatti in Bangkok: 1 of 20 limited edition sports cars spotted cruising in Thailand
-
South Korea4 days ago
UPDATE: 110 Thais on one flight denied entry into South Korea
-
Crime4 days ago
UPDATE: Famous Thai actress “Pinky” jailed for Forex-3D scam, denied bail
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Woman takes poison & plunges to death from balcony in Pattaya