Last weekend of Pattaya Music Festival starts tonight

Tonight and tomorrow night (Friday and Saturday) are your last chances to experience the Pattaya Music Festival if you haven’t already!

For the next two nights, the festival will go out with a bang on Pattaya Central Beach, and Koh Larn. Tonight there will be performances on Central Beach by pop-rock artists and bands Polycat, Tattoo Colour, Getsunova, and Cocktail. Entry will start at 5pm, and shows will begin at 7pm.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), there will be more performances on Central Beach by ETC, Klear, Zeal, and Big Ass. As with tonight, entry will start at 5pm, and shows will begin at 7pm. There will also be performances by other artists on the island of Koh Larn at Bali Hai Cape Port, which also start at 7pm. The artists will include The Respect Bang, Shinobi Band, and finally Lazyloxy and Sam Black. Wannabe concert goers can take a ferry to Koh Larn.

Entry is free on both nights. The roads around the main stage at Central Beach will be temporarily closed during the festival from 4pm to 1am. People can find parking space at Terminal 21 on north road, and other shopping malls on the second road.

The festival’s Facebook page can be found HERE.

Hundreds of young Thais have had a blast during the past four weekends of the festival. While many pop-rock artists have performed, hip hop artists have also graced the stages to play for their eager young fans.

Have a great time!

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail | The Pattaya News