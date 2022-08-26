Connect with us

'Ghost' leads woman to a corpse in central Thailand

An elderly woman discovered a corpse yesterday at a shanty house in Samut Prakan province in central Thailand. She claims that a ghost led her to the dead body.

At 1.30pm, officers from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station were informed that a man was found dead at a makeshift house on Soi Choi Peng in Nai Klong Bang Pla Kot Subdistrict. Police officers and rescue workers from the Por Teck Tung Foundation travelled to the scene.

Inside the house, made of metal sheets, police found the body of 60 year old Wongsin “Ho-wang” Phodam lying on his bed. Police aren’t treating his death as suspicious as no wounds were found on Wongslip’s body. Police estimated he had died around three days earlier.

Ho-wang’s 67 year old neighbour Chan Sribua discovered his body. Chan explained that she had just finished looking after her grandchildren, and was dozing off, when she heard a man’s voice in her ear saying, “Ho-wang is dead.”

Chan said she got up and showered and asked her partner to go and check on Ho-wang, but he was too scared. So, Chan went to Ho-wang’s house herself. Chan found Ho-wang lying lifeless on his bed. Chan said she shook his legs to make sure and found he was dead, so she rang the police.

Chan told police that Ho-wang lived alone and worked in a factory in the Phra Samut Chedi area. Chan said that Ho-wang was an alcoholic and drank heavily every day. Being his neighbour, Chan would often deliver him food and water, she said. The last time Chan had seen Ho-wang was Saturday, August 20.

Ho-wang’s body has been taken to the Forensic Institute of Medicine for an autopsy to be carried out.

SOURCE: Sanook

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

